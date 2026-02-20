Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: Yash Or Ranveer Singh - Whose Teaser Is Winning The Internet Ahead Of Release Clash?
Toxic teaser release has reignited fan wars as Yash's film clashes with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026, sparking heavy online comparisons.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The teaser of Toxic was released today, and it has already reignited a massive fan war online. The film stars Yash and is set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. On the same day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will also release. This box office clash is being called one of the biggest battles of the year.
As soon as the Toxic teaser dropped, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Within hours, the teaser crossed over 1.8 million views. Some fans were impressed, while some gave it a pass. One positive comment read, "Geetu Mohandas - this name will be remembered for a long time. The teaser alone stunned everyone. This movie is going to be a blast."
However, not everyone was happy. Many netizens compared Toxic directly to Dhurandhar 2. One comment said, Still my 1st preference is DHURANDHAR 2." Some even claimed, "After watching Toxic teaser, I am more excited for Dhurandhar 2."
Talking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film's teaser had already created strong buzz earlier this month. It has crossed over 15 million views and even trended top on YouTube. Many praised its intense tone.
Comparing the two films, one netizen wrote, "Toxic is leaning heavily on style and swagger, Dhurandhar proves that true impact comes from substance." Another wrote, "The only movie after Baahubali which has kept the hype alive till its second part release."
I am from Karnataka and I would love to watch both the movies Toxic and Dhurandhar for me one is new experience n another one is an excitement n ther is no comparison btwn them. #toxicvsdhurandhar #Toxic #YashBOSS #Dhurandhar2 #RanvirSingh— sangmesh dhaded (@DhadedSangmesh) January 14, 2026
While Toxic seems to focus on style, swag and a dark gangster world, Dhurandhar 2 is being praised for its grounded spy action story. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent on a mission linked to the 26/11 attacks.
The box office battle is also strong in terms of distribution. Toxic has major backing both in India and overseas. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly partnered with big distribution chains in key areas, including South India, where Yash has a powerful fan base.
The toxic trailer looks promising. The world looks interesting and the lighting and cinematography is too good.— Aman Talking (@TalkingAma79309) February 20, 2026
Very excited for the trailer.
And Yesh without a beard looking more brutal.#Toxic#ToxicOnMARCH19 pic.twitter.com/QMgb2gAL9B
Interestingly, both films have faced controversies even before release. Toxic's first look teaser received backlash over some explicit visuals and hurting religious sentiments. At the same time, Dhurandhar 2 landed in trouble over alleged safety violations during a shoot in Mumbai.
🔥 #Dhurandhar vs #Toxic – Big Difference— Your Point ? (@iamsud24) February 20, 2026
Yes, Dhurandhar is A-rated —
but because of its raw action and strong language, not random adult scenes.
There’s a difference between intensity and unnecessary bold content.
Violence for story ≠ scenes for shock value.
Despite the online fights, some fans are choosing peace. One user from Karnataka wrote, "I would love to watch both the movies. For me one is new experience and another is excitement. There is no comparison."
Watched #Toxic teaser. Now I know where I'll be on March 19th.#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/x6J7PRFk9A— YOGESH (@yogeshSarvade4) February 20, 2026
With both films releasing on the same day, the excitement is real. Toxic may dominate in Kannada markets, while Dhurandhar 2 seems to have stronger buzz in the Hindi belt for now. But box office numbers will give the final answer. For now, the teaser war has just begun. March 19, 2026, is set to be a true clash of titans.
