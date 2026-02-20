ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: Yash Or Ranveer Singh - Whose Teaser Is Winning The Internet Ahead Of Release Clash?

However, not everyone was happy. Many netizens compared Toxic directly to Dhurandhar 2. One comment said, Still my 1st preference is DHURANDHAR 2." Some even claimed, "After watching Toxic teaser, I am more excited for Dhurandhar 2."

As soon as the Toxic teaser dropped, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Within hours, the teaser crossed over 1.8 million views. Some fans were impressed, while some gave it a pass. One positive comment read, "Geetu Mohandas - this name will be remembered for a long time. The teaser alone stunned everyone. This movie is going to be a blast."

Hyderabad: The teaser of Toxic was released today, and it has already reignited a massive fan war online. The film stars Yash and is set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. On the same day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will also release. This box office clash is being called one of the biggest battles of the year.

Talking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film's teaser had already created strong buzz earlier this month. It has crossed over 15 million views and even trended top on YouTube. Many praised its intense tone.

Comparing the two films, one netizen wrote, "Toxic is leaning heavily on style and swagger, Dhurandhar proves that true impact comes from substance." Another wrote, "The only movie after Baahubali which has kept the hype alive till its second part release."

While Toxic seems to focus on style, swag and a dark gangster world, Dhurandhar 2 is being praised for its grounded spy action story. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent on a mission linked to the 26/11 attacks.

The box office battle is also strong in terms of distribution. Toxic has major backing both in India and overseas. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly partnered with big distribution chains in key areas, including South India, where Yash has a powerful fan base.

Interestingly, both films have faced controversies even before release. Toxic's first look teaser received backlash over some explicit visuals and hurting religious sentiments. At the same time, Dhurandhar 2 landed in trouble over alleged safety violations during a shoot in Mumbai.

Despite the online fights, some fans are choosing peace. One user from Karnataka wrote, "I would love to watch both the movies. For me one is new experience and another is excitement. There is no comparison."

With both films releasing on the same day, the excitement is real. Toxic may dominate in Kannada markets, while Dhurandhar 2 seems to have stronger buzz in the Hindi belt for now. But box office numbers will give the final answer. For now, the teaser war has just begun. March 19, 2026, is set to be a true clash of titans.