Toxic Trailer: It's Yash Vs Yash; Who Will Survive In This Violent Fairy Tale?
Toxic trailer showcases Yash in multiple avatars, promising a dark and violent tale of crime, power, betrayal and an intense family conflict.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally been released. It gives a glimpse into the dark and dangerous world of Geetu Mohandas’ gangster drama. Packed with action, violence and an intriguing story, the trailer presents Yash in multiple avatars as he enters a world filled with crime, power and betrayal.
The trailer introduces Yash in different avatars and gives a glimpse of the multiple characters he plays in the film. He is first seen as a ruthless man who does not hesitate to kill. In another scene, he is held at gunpoint but still threatens to kill his enemy’s brother. A voiceover also talks about his ability to charm women and make each one believe that she is special to him.
Yash is also seen in tense moments with Kiara Advani’s character. In one scene, he appears to disrespect her, while another part of the trailer shows women fighting over him. These scenes highlight his character’s relationships and his desire for power. The trailer also has a bold moment where Yash is seen naked.
The final moments of the trailer hint at a strong conflict between two characters played by Yash. The scene shows an older, bearded version of the actor confronting a younger-looking character, suggesting that the two share a father-son relationship. Their face-off appears to be an important part of the film’s story.
Despite featuring actors such as Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, the trailer remains mainly focused on Yash. The female characters get brief glimpses, while the story appears to revolve around Yash’s multiple characters and their world of crime, violence and power. The trailer seems to continue the dark and intense style established by the teaser.
The film has also gone through several changes in its release schedule. Toxic was initially planned for a March release, which would have seen it clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, the release was postponed citing uncertainty in the Middle East, and a June release was later announced. That date was also pushed back in May, leaving the film without a release date for some time. Finally, on Father’s Day, the makers announced that Toxic would arrive in theatres on August 26.
The film’s first look was released on Yash’s birthday on January 8. It showed the actor in an intense avatar, including a kissing scene inside a car followed by a sequence in which he shoots several men. The video received mixed reactions, with fans praising the action while some criticised the graphic sexual content set against a cemetery backdrop. The controversy led to complaints from a Christian organisation and a state women’s commission, while an FIR was also filed against the makers. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among those who defended the video.
The teaser, released in July, also faced criticism for focusing heavily on Yash while giving limited screen time to the film’s female leads. It was also criticised for its portrayal of women and certain imagery. Despite the criticism, the teaser received millions of views on YouTube within hours of its release.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026.