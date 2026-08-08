ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Trailer: It's Yash Vs Yash; Who Will Survive In This Violent Fairy Tale?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally been released. It gives a glimpse into the dark and dangerous world of Geetu Mohandas’ gangster drama. Packed with action, violence and an intriguing story, the trailer presents Yash in multiple avatars as he enters a world filled with crime, power and betrayal.

The trailer introduces Yash in different avatars and gives a glimpse of the multiple characters he plays in the film. He is first seen as a ruthless man who does not hesitate to kill. In another scene, he is held at gunpoint but still threatens to kill his enemy’s brother. A voiceover also talks about his ability to charm women and make each one believe that she is special to him.

Yash is also seen in tense moments with Kiara Advani’s character. In one scene, he appears to disrespect her, while another part of the trailer shows women fighting over him. These scenes highlight his character’s relationships and his desire for power. The trailer also has a bold moment where Yash is seen naked.

The final moments of the trailer hint at a strong conflict between two characters played by Yash. The scene shows an older, bearded version of the actor confronting a younger-looking character, suggesting that the two share a father-son relationship. Their face-off appears to be an important part of the film’s story.