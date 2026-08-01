ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Trailer Release Date Locked, Yash Announces 'Countdown Has Begun' With Striking New Poster

The makers unveiled the Toxic teaser in February followed by a 'Ladies and Ladies' glimpse in July featuring prominent female characters including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Taking to social media handles, Yash wrote, "The countdown has begun... #ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026." The announcement accompanied a monochrome poster of the star standing in the middle of an empty street with a gun in his hand while rain adds to the atmosphere.

Hyderabad: Reports about the Toxic trailer release were rife for a long time. Following the current trend of keeping the trailer launch close to the film's release date, Toxic makers will drop the much awaited promotional asset in a similar fashion. On Saturday, Yash confirmed the Toxic trailer release date via a social media post and also treated fans with a new poster from the film.

So far, the promotional assets of Toxic have garnered mixed reactions online. Fans of Yash are excited for the film and many are praising its scale. Meanwhile, the glimpses of the Yash starrer have also invited criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity.

Circling back to the Toxic trailer release date, the number 8 is said to have been chosen because it is Yash's birth number. The actor celebrates his birthday on January 8.

The film is set to hit big screens on August 26 after missing the March 19 slot and later the June 4 release. Toxic is said to be heading for a massive domestic presence with an estimated projection of 5,500+ screens across the country.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in the Kannada and English languages. The film will also be available in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The story was conceived by Mohandas while Yash co-wrote the film with her.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will mark Yash's return to the big screens after four years since the release of KGF Chapter 2. However, 2026 will be a treat for Yash fans as the actor will also be seen in Ramayana releasing this November.