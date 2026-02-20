Toxic Teaser Out: Yash Unleashes A Storm of Ruthless, Unstoppable Violence; Looks Unrecognisable In New Look
The makers dropped the Toxic teaser today revealing Yash's new look. The film will hit theaters on March 19.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: With just a month left for the release of one of the most awaited films in the country, Toxic, the makers of the Yash-starrer have now unveiled the highly-anticipated teaser that gives a dark and intense glimpse into the film's world.
The makers took to YouTube to share the teaser for the action-thriller with the caption: "It's Gonna Get Crazyyyy !!!". In the 1 minute 55 seconds teaser, Yash can be seen in high-octane action sequences.
The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home."
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.