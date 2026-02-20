ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Teaser Out: Yash Unleashes A Storm of Ruthless, Unstoppable Violence; Looks Unrecognisable In New Look

The makers dropped the Toxic teaser today revealing Yash's new look. The film will hit theaters on March 19.

Toxic Teaser Out
Toxic Teaser Out (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: With just a month left for the release of one of the most awaited films in the country, Toxic, the makers of the Yash-starrer have now unveiled the highly-anticipated teaser that gives a dark and intense glimpse into the film's world.

The makers took to YouTube to share the teaser for the action-thriller with the caption: "It's Gonna Get Crazyyyy !!!". In the 1 minute 55 seconds teaser, Yash can be seen in high-octane action sequences.

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control. The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home."

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.

TAGGED:

TOXIC TEASER
YASH FILM TOXIC
YASH RAYA TOXIC
GEETU MOHANDAS YASH FILM TOXIC
YASH TOXIC TEASER OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.