Toxic Teaser Out: Yash Unleashes A Storm of Ruthless, Unstoppable Violence; Looks Unrecognisable In New Look

Hyderabad: With just a month left for the release of one of the most awaited films in the country, Toxic, the makers of the Yash-starrer have now unveiled the highly-anticipated teaser that gives a dark and intense glimpse into the film's world.

The makers took to YouTube to share the teaser for the action-thriller with the caption: "It's Gonna Get Crazyyyy !!!". In the 1 minute 55 seconds teaser, Yash can be seen in high-octane action sequences.