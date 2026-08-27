Toxic Team Sends Legal Notice To YouTuber Over Review; Video Still Available Online
YouTuber Suraj Kumar received a legal notice over his Toxic review following a court injunction, but the video remains available on YouTube.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: A day after the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, YouTuber Suraj Kumar received a legal notice from the film’s team over his review of the movie. The notice was sent after a Bengaluru court passed an interim order restricting the publication or circulation of false or defamatory content about the film. However, the YouTube video mentioned in the notice is still available for viewers.
Suraj shared a screenshot of the legal notice on his X handle on Thursday. The notice was sent by Bengaluru-based Aiplex Software Private Limited on behalf of KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, which is associated with the production of Toxic.
The notice begins, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ (‘Film’).” It further states that the team had learned about content related to the film being posted and shared online. The notice also lists the URL of Suraj’s YouTube review.
According to the notice, the film’s team claims that the content was published or shared through digital and online platforms. The YouTuber has not taken down the video so far, and it was still available to watch at the time of writing. Suraj posted the screenshot of the notice on X with the caption, “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.”
Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review pic.twitter.com/5aGCl6VOkv— Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) August 27, 2026
The legal notice comes days after the Toxic team approached a Bengaluru court seeking protection against false or defamatory content related to the film.
According to a news agency, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru passed an ex parte temporary injunction on August 22. The order restricts the publication or circulation of false or defamatory content against Toxic.
The case was filed by KVN Productions LLP against several defendants, including X Corp. It also names a ‘John Doe’ defendant, a term used in legal cases for unidentified people who may be involved.
The court’s temporary order will remain in place until the next hearing on September 28. The court also said that the order can only be used for the purpose for which it was granted. If the producer does not follow the conditions set by the court, the injunction can be cancelled without further notice.
The production house had sought the temporary injunction under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure.
Aiplex, which sent the notice to Suraj, has also been authorised by the producers to send legal and copyright notices, request content takedowns, seek blocking or de-indexing of content, and take other legal and technical action related to the film between July 13 and September 26.
This is not the first time Aiplex has been involved in action against online content related to films. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant of Barbell Pitch Meetings had accused the company of using copyright strikes and legal notices against critical film reviews.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. The film stars Yash, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.