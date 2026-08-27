ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Team Sends Legal Notice To YouTuber Over Review; Video Still Available Online

Hyderabad: A day after the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, YouTuber Suraj Kumar received a legal notice from the film’s team over his review of the movie. The notice was sent after a Bengaluru court passed an interim order restricting the publication or circulation of false or defamatory content about the film. However, the YouTube video mentioned in the notice is still available for viewers.

Suraj shared a screenshot of the legal notice on his X handle on Thursday. The notice was sent by Bengaluru-based Aiplex Software Private Limited on behalf of KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, which is associated with the production of Toxic.

The notice begins, “Dear Sir/Madam, We issue this notice on behalf of our client, KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of the cinematograph film titled ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ (‘Film’).” It further states that the team had learned about content related to the film being posted and shared online. The notice also lists the URL of Suraj’s YouTube review.

According to the notice, the film’s team claims that the content was published or shared through digital and online platforms. The YouTuber has not taken down the video so far, and it was still available to watch at the time of writing. Suraj posted the screenshot of the notice on X with the caption, “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.”

The legal notice comes days after the Toxic team approached a Bengaluru court seeking protection against false or defamatory content related to the film.