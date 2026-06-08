ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Team Celebrates Geetu Mohandas' Birthday With Explosive BTS Footage

The special video showcases Geetu right in her element. She can be seen calling the shots, orchestrating massive action sequences, and guiding her actors on the sets. As one of the few female directors in India leading a project of this massive global scale, the footage clearly highlights her hands-on approach. The production team shared the video with a heartfelt message: "Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogues ever could, there she was! Happy birthday @geetu_mohandas."

Hyderabad: The excitement around Rocking Star Yash's upcoming action drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups just reached a whole new level. To celebrate the birthday of the film's director, Geetu Mohandas, the makers treated eager fans to a thrilling behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets. The footage offers a rare look at the filmmaker directing a massive international production with total confidence.

The birthday love did not stop there. Leading Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who plays a major role in the movie, also took to social media to wish her director. Calling Geetu the "captain of our ship," Kiara praised her as a genius mind filled with fearless vision and infectious passion. Thanking her on Instagram, Geetu responded warmly, writing: "Thank you my Love. Can't wait for the world to watch your MAGIC in Toxic."

Kiara Advani Wishes Toxic Director Geetu Mohandas (Photo: Instagram)

This peek behind the curtain comes at a perfect time for fans who are hungry for updates. Toxic has been making waves online, especially after rumours circulated that the movie was undergoing massive reshoots and might be delayed until 2027. However, the production team quickly dismissed these claims, bringing huge relief to worried fans.

While the film is fully complete, its theatrical release is currently being rescheduled. Initially planned for a June 4 release, the makers decided to push the date back following an overwhelming response from global distributors at CinemaCon. Yash and the producers are now working on a massive worldwide distribution strategy to ensure the film gets a truly international rollout.

Set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, Toxic stars Yash as a fierce gangster named Raya. It is his 19th film and his biggest project since the record-breaking KGF series. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the movie boasts a powerhouse female-led cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.