ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Song Madhosh: Yash And Tara Sutaria Unveil A Softer Side Of Raya & Rebecca's Love Story

Yash and Tara Sutaria share effortless chemistry throughout the track, which gives audiences a better understanding of their relationship before the film’s release.

Unlike Tabaahi, which focused on the intensity of love, Madhosh explores the softer side of Raya and Rebecca’s relationship. The song highlights their emotional bond, filled with love, longing and feelings that remain unspoken. While Raya continues to be the strong and fearless man seen in the first song, Madhosh also reveals his caring and vulnerable side when he is with Rebecca. At the same time, the song hints that he is still carrying emotional struggles within him.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the film’s second song, Madhosh, on Tuesday, July 21. It gives fans a glimpse into the love story of Rocking Star Yash’s Raya and Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca. The song arrives after the success of the film’s first track, Tabaahi, which impressed audiences with its visuals and passionate romance.

Madhosh has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to all five language versions of the song. The track has been released as Madhosh in Hindi, Manamohaka in Kannada, Manasaagadhe in Telugu, Thadumaarudheyyy in Tamil and MadhuMohini in Malayalam.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, composer Tanishk Bagchi said, "Madhosh is incredibly close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it’s even more special because it’s for a film as massive as Toxic. We also had the pleasure of collaborating with the immensely talented Siddharth Basrur, who brought so much depth to the song. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca’s characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance. We hope audiences connect with its heartfelt emotions as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Playback singer Siddharth Basrur also spoke about the emotional depth of the track. He said, "Madhosh isn’t just about heartbreak; it’s about everything that’s left unsaid between two people. There’s longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It’s emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, the pan-India film has been shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.