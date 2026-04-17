Toxic Makers Unveil 9-Minute Preview At CinemaCon; Yash's Intense, Layered Avatar Leaves Viewers Impressed
A nine-minute preview of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups at CinemaCon 2026 reveals Yash in a dark, layered gangster role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have unveiled an exclusive nine-minute preview of the film at CinemaCon 2026, giving industry insiders a deeper look into Yash’s upcoming project.
According to a report by a magazine, the preview was showcased to a select audience of global exhibitors and distributors. The preview has not been released publicly yet, but those who attended said it offered a much clearer idea of the film’s scale, tone, and storytelling.
A source present at the event said, “We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what's been shown so far. It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes.”
The source added, “What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room.”
The preview reportedly introduces a darker and more layered side of Yash, hinting at a gangster avatar that goes beyond a typical action hero. The film is said to combine stylised action with strong character depth, which left many attendees impressed.
There was also a strong discussion after the screening. “After the screening, there was a lot of conversation around the film. It’s set between the 1940s and 1970s, and the storytelling leans into this ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’ space, which really stayed with people. It left the audience excited and intrigued,” the source said.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set across multiple decades, giving it a rich period backdrop. The makers seem to be aiming for a unique mix of realism and a slightly mythical tone.
The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur.
With this early showcase at an international platform, the makers have signalled strong confidence in the film. The move is being seen as an effort to position Toxic as a big-screen spectacle for global audiences.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2026. The film has already started generating strong buzz in trade circles following this preview.