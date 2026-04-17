ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Makers Unveil 9-Minute Preview At CinemaCon; Yash's Intense, Layered Avatar Leaves Viewers Impressed

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have unveiled an exclusive nine-minute preview of the film at CinemaCon 2026, giving industry insiders a deeper look into Yash’s upcoming project.

According to a report by a magazine, the preview was showcased to a select audience of global exhibitors and distributors. The preview has not been released publicly yet, but those who attended said it offered a much clearer idea of the film’s scale, tone, and storytelling.

A source present at the event said, “We got to see a nine-minute preview of Toxic at CinemaCon, and it really expands on what's been shown so far. It gives you a much richer sense of the world and the themes.”

The source added, “What stood out was how it balances edgy and mass appeal while still feeling layered in its characters. There was a genuine buzz in the room.”