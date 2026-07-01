Toxic's Ladies & Ladies Glimpse Still Ends Up Being About Yash's Raya
Makers of Yash's forthcoming actioner Toxic dropped Ladies & Ladies glimpse from the film, meant to cast a spotlight on the female cast from Geethu Mohandas' directorial.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST|
Updated : July 1, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Months after releasing the first glimpse of Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the makers have now dropped another promotional video from the film. This time the focus is on the female cast from the film, which includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Titled Ladies & Ladies, the latest promotional asset offers a glimpse of the dark universe of Toxic created by Geethu Mohandas.
The video begins with a disclaimer that reads: "Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great grandparents… at your own risk."
A female voiceover then leads the narration, declaring, "Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception."
The promotional clip then introduces each star in a glamorous avatar. Nayanthara is introduced looking into a brightly lit vanity mirror but is soon seen in a high-octane bike chase. Kiara Advani oozes glamour and commands attention in the few frames she appears in. Tara Sutaria channels a classic femme fatale energy with a cigarette in her mouth. Rukmini Vasanth means business as she draws a handgun. Huma Qureshi exudes ambiguity in a blink-and-miss appearance.
The Ladies & Ladies glimpse from Toxic is apparently meant to cast a spotlight on the film's female cast. However, by the end, everything still becomes about Raya, the character played by Yash in Geethu's action drama.
The film is simultaneously in the Kannada and English languages. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will hit screens worldwide on August 26.