ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic's Ladies & Ladies Glimpse Still Ends Up Being About Yash's Raya

Hyderabad: Months after releasing the first glimpse of Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the makers have now dropped another promotional video from the film. This time the focus is on the female cast from the film, which includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Titled Ladies & Ladies, the latest promotional asset offers a glimpse of the dark universe of Toxic created by Geethu Mohandas.

The video begins with a disclaimer that reads: "Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great grandparents… at your own risk."