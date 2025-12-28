ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic: Huma Qureshi's Intense First Look From Yash Starrer Revealed; Geetu Mohandas Says She 'Brought Elizabeth Alive'

Toxic: Huma Qureshi's Intense First Look From Yash Starrer Revealed ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially unveiled Huma Qureshi's first look from the film. The actress has been cast in the role of Elizabeth in the Yash starrer. The poster has unlocked a new level of excitement for this highly-anticipated film. Yash revealed the poster on social media tagging Huma. The image features Huma in a graveyard, surrounded by large gravestones with a big staute in the background. Huma is dressed in an all-black outfit and is positioned next to an old black car. Her expression of calmness combined with the powerful aura she gives off indicates that this is going to play a very serious role. Geetu Mohandas (the director) also expressed her appreciation for Huma in a heartfelt note. She stated that casting the right actress in the role of Elizabeth was the hardest part of the casting process. The filmmaker described the role of Elizabeth as a character that needed to have a great deal of energy, a commanding screen presence, and great depth. Geetu revealed that from the moment Huma entered the frame, she knew she had found something rare.