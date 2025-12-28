Toxic: Huma Qureshi's Intense First Look From Yash Starrer Revealed; Geetu Mohandas Says She 'Brought Elizabeth Alive'
Huma Qureshi's first look as Elizabeth from Yash's Toxic is out, with director Geetu Mohandas praising her commanding presence.
Hyderabad: The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially unveiled Huma Qureshi's first look from the film. The actress has been cast in the role of Elizabeth in the Yash starrer. The poster has unlocked a new level of excitement for this highly-anticipated film.
Yash revealed the poster on social media tagging Huma. The image features Huma in a graveyard, surrounded by large gravestones with a big staute in the background. Huma is dressed in an all-black outfit and is positioned next to an old black car. Her expression of calmness combined with the powerful aura she gives off indicates that this is going to play a very serious role.
Introducing Huma Qureshi @humasqureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie @advani_kiara #GeetuMohandas @RaviBasrur #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar #KunalSharma #SandeepSharma… pic.twitter.com/aozI7wKWCb— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 28, 2025
Geetu Mohandas (the director) also expressed her appreciation for Huma in a heartfelt note. She stated that casting the right actress in the role of Elizabeth was the hardest part of the casting process. The filmmaker described the role of Elizabeth as a character that needed to have a great deal of energy, a commanding screen presence, and great depth. Geetu revealed that from the moment Huma entered the frame, she knew she had found something rare.
She praised Huma for her effortless sophistication and intensity, revealing that these qualities immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive. The director also highlighted Huma's approach to acting. She described her as an actor who questions, probes, and challenges every interpretation of a role. This creative dialogue, she said, became an important part of their journey together. Geetu added that while Huma has always been known as a powerhouse performer, this role will mark a turning point and establish her as a commanding presence on screen.
Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups#Toxic #ToxicTheMovie @advani_kiara #GeetuMohandas @RaviBasrur #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar #KunalSharma #SandeepSharma #JJPerry @anbariv… pic.twitter.com/27aRe1GGVg— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 21, 2025
Earlier, the makers had also revealed Kiara's look from the film, keeping the excitement around Toxic alive. With Huma's first look now out, curiosity around the film has grown even more. Meanwhile, the makers have also officially kick-started the 100-day countdown to the film's release. To mark the occasion, a new poster featuring Yash was unveiled. The poster shows the actor in a rugged and intense avatar, sitting in a bloody bathtub.
The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days#Toxic #GeetuMohandas @KvnProductions @RaviBasrur #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar #KunalSharma #JJPerry @anbariv #MonsterMindCreations pic.twitter.com/ErtQMY3ZqP— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 9, 2025
Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu. It is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film boasts a strong technical team. Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur has composed the music, and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. Hollywood action director JJ Perry, along with Anbariv, has choreographed major action sequences.
19-03-2026 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9wk8ujqxgs— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 22, 2025
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.
