ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic: Geetu Mohandas Unveils Teaser Date With Yash's Striking New Poster

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for fans of Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas has officially revealed the teaser release date of their much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Taking to social media, she dropped a brand-new poster and announced that the teaser will be unveiled at 9:35 AM on February 20.

The new poster has already sent fans into a frenzy. It shows Yash standing alone in the snow under a dark sky. He is seen holding a drink in his hand, giving a strong clue that the teaser will be dark and action-packed.

Fans quickly filled the comment section with excitement. One fan wrote, "Raya is coming to create history again 😍 Jai Yash Boss 😍 Advance RIP to all industries🤣." Another said, "MONSTER COMEBACK 🔥🔥." Many others posted, "Advance R.I.P to all industries and all movies coming March 19😂" and "Are bhai kal dhamaka hone wala hai 9:35 AM pe." Clearly, the excitement is sky high.