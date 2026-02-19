Toxic: Geetu Mohandas Unveils Teaser Date With Yash's Striking New Poster
Geetu Mohandas announces Yash's Toxic teaser release date, as fans eagerly await the dark gangster drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 19, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for fans of Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas has officially revealed the teaser release date of their much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Taking to social media, she dropped a brand-new poster and announced that the teaser will be unveiled at 9:35 AM on February 20.
The new poster has already sent fans into a frenzy. It shows Yash standing alone in the snow under a dark sky. He is seen holding a drink in his hand, giving a strong clue that the teaser will be dark and action-packed.
Fans quickly filled the comment section with excitement. One fan wrote, "Raya is coming to create history again 😍 Jai Yash Boss 😍 Advance RIP to all industries🤣." Another said, "MONSTER COMEBACK 🔥🔥." Many others posted, "Advance R.I.P to all industries and all movies coming March 19😂" and "Are bhai kal dhamaka hone wala hai 9:35 AM pe." Clearly, the excitement is sky high.
Earlier, on Yash's 40th birthday on January 8, the makers had released a powerful character teaser introducing him as Raya. That teaser showed him in a cemetery, walking fearlessly with a Tommy gun as gunshots echoed around. The video created massive buzz. However, it also faced controversy, with complaints filed by groups who felt certain visuals were objectionable.
Now, the upcoming teaser is expected to give a deeper look into the film's story. According to details shared by a UAE distributor, the film is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. The story follows the rise of a feared underworld figure in a coastal land filled with crime and fading colonial shadows. The synopsis reads, "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment." It also says the film explores themes of betrayal, paranoia, and inner darkness.
Directed and co-written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh. With the teaser just hours away, fans are ready for what they call a "monster comeback."
