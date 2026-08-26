Toxic Fever Grips India: Yash's Film Gets Grand Welcome From Fans With Dhol, Firecrackers And Massive Cutouts - Watch
Yash's Toxic opens amid massive fan celebrations across India, with packed shows and strong box office expectations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Yash fans. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has arrived in theatres, and its release has turned into a celebration across Karnataka, Hyderabad and Mumbai. From early morning shows to packed theatres, fans have been making their excitement loud and visible.
In Raichur, all three shows at INOX Mall were houseful. Fans even travelled from nearby towns to catch the first-day, first-show. Many arrived wearing Toxic T-shirts and carrying banners and cutouts of Yash.
Bengaluru also witnessed strong turn up of fans at Narthaki Theatre. In Chitradurga, fans cheered, danced and showered flowers as Yash appeared on screen. Davangere saw thousands gather outside theatres, with Nashik dhol beats, crackers and slogans of "Jai Yash, Jai Rocking Star". The fan shows at Trishul and Trinethra theatres began as early as 6 am.
The excitement was not limited to Karnataka. Fans gathered in large numbers at Sudharshan and Devi theatres in Hyderabad, where huge cutouts of Yash added to the festive mood. Belagavi also saw fans travelling long distances for the first show.
The celebrations come at a time when Toxic is expected to make a strong start at the box office. Trade estimates suggest an India net opening of around Rs 85 - 90 crore across languages. The Hindi version is expected to contribute around Rs 35 - 40 crore, while the other South Indian languages could add another Rs 12 - 15 crore. If the word of mouth is excellent, the film could move closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.
The Show Begins TODAY!💥#Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Now In Cinemas Worldwide.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) August 25, 2026
Book your Tickets for Intoxication🎟https://t.co/i6ZH4CSrji#ToxicTheMovie @TheNameIsYash #Nayanthara @advani_kiara #TaraSutaria @rukminitweets @humasqureshi @GeetuMohandas… pic.twitter.com/HuOINcdFfR
Overseas, Toxic is targeting a 2.5 million dollar opening day. This could push its worldwide gross to around Rs 120-130 crore. A strong opening could place it among the biggest Indian openers, although Yash's own KGF Chapter 2 record of Rs 164 crore remains a much higher benchmark.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a gangster drama built around love, power, betrayal and redemption. Yash plays Raya, while the story also explores his relationship with his son, Ticket. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria are part of the cast. The film has been released worldwide on August 26 with an A certificate from the CBFC and no cuts.