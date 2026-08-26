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Toxic Fever Grips India: Yash's Film Gets Grand Welcome From Fans With Dhol, Firecrackers And Massive Cutouts - Watch

Yash Fans Turn Toxic FDFS Into A Festival ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Yash fans. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has arrived in theatres, and its release has turned into a celebration across Karnataka, Hyderabad and Mumbai. From early morning shows to packed theatres, fans have been making their excitement loud and visible. In Raichur, all three shows at INOX Mall were houseful. Fans even travelled from nearby towns to catch the first-day, first-show. Many arrived wearing Toxic T-shirts and carrying banners and cutouts of Yash. Yash's Film Toxic Gets Grand Welcome From Fans With Dhol, Firecrackers And Massive Cutouts (Video source: PTI) Bengaluru also witnessed strong turn up of fans at Narthaki Theatre. In Chitradurga, fans cheered, danced and showered flowers as Yash appeared on screen. Davangere saw thousands gather outside theatres, with Nashik dhol beats, crackers and slogans of "Jai Yash, Jai Rocking Star". The fan shows at Trishul and Trinethra theatres began as early as 6 am.