ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Buzz Grows After JJ Perry Praises Yash And Team, Geetu Mohandas Responds

Her words perfectly capture the tone of what the team has been hinting at: a raw, intense action film that aims to push boundaries. Perry, known for his work on John Wick: Chapter 4, had earlier taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Along with photos featuring Yash and Mohandas, he expressed deep appreciation for the entire team.

Hyderabad: The buzz around Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups continues to grow, and the latest buzz comes from director Geetu Mohandas' response to Hollywood stunt expert J. J. Perry. After Perry shared his excitement and admiration for the project, Mohandas replied to him with warmth, which has now caught fans. attention. Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "The pleasure is all mine JJ… The kind of collaboration that leaves dents in the frame and smoke in the air."

"What an honour it was to work with the whole cast and crew on #Toxic," Perry wrote. He went on to call Yash "an incredibly talented actor with the best beard in the business," while also describing him as kind and generous. His praise extended to Mohandas, whom he called an "amazing director," and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, hinting at the film's strong visual appeal. He ended his note with a teasing line: "Fasten your seatbelts!!!!"

This exchange between the director and the action coordinator has only added to the growing excitement around the film. Perry is leading the action design for Toxic, bringing his Hollywood experience into what is being described as a large-scale gangster drama set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. Interestingly, he worked with an all-Indian stunt team for a 45-day action schedule, later calling the project a "banger" and praising the crew as world-class.

The film stars Yash in a dual role and features a strong ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi. Early glimpses from the set suggest that the film will feature multiple high-intensity action sequences, including stylised fight scenes set in unique backdrops like snowy landscapes and circus arenas. Yash himself has hinted at the film's approach to action, saying it is not just about scale but about impact. He emphasised that action should feel "visceral," something the audience can truly experience rather than just watch.