ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India Despite Sharp Drop After Massive Opening

Hyderabad: Yash's action thriller, which opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in five days. However, the daily collections have dropped steadily after the record-breaking opening. As of day 5, Toxic is running across 13,946 shows, but the declining daily numbers suggest that its huge opening-day rush has not translated into the same level of momentum through the week.

As of day 5 live figures, Toxic has earned Rs 18.37 crore net in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 209.47 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 249.93 crore. These are live figures and the final day 5 numbers are yet to be reported.

The day-wise trend makes the fall clear. Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Wednesday. It collected Rs 37.65 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Friday and Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, day 5 live collections stood at Rs 18.37 crore.

Toxic crosses Rs 200 crore net

Crossing Rs 200 crore net in India within five days is still a major milestone. Toxic became only the second film in Yash's career to cross Rs 100 crore net on its first day, following KGF Chapter 2. The bigger question now is how much the film can add after the extended opening weekend. Its day 5 live collection of Rs 18.37 crore is less than one-fifth of its day 1 figure. The film's strong opening also came despite mixed reactions. While Yash's performance, action and the film's visual style have found appreciation, the long runtime and narrative have divided audiences.

Hindi drives business, Kannada shows stronger occupancy

The Hindi version has been one of Toxic's biggest contributors. It opened at around Rs 55 crore net on day 1, giving Yash his biggest-ever opening in the Hindi market. By day 4, the Hindi version had crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark. The language-wise data from day 4 also showed a different picture when it came to occupancy. Hindi had the highest number of shows, with around 4,525, but Kannada was recording stronger occupancy despite running on fewer screens.

On day 1, the South state contributed around Rs 30.50 crore. The say 2 figure dropped to approximately Rs 10.75 crore, while the overall India gross fell from Rs 120.75 crore on day 1 to Rs 45.10 crore on day 2. This makes the coming weekdays particularly important. The film needs stronger holds to turn its huge opening into a sustained theatrical run.