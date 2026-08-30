Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India Despite Sharp Drop After Massive Opening
Toxic has crossed Rs 200 crore net in India on day 5, but Yash's film is losing momentum after its massive over 100 crore opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 30, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash's action thriller, which opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in five days. However, the daily collections have dropped steadily after the record-breaking opening. As of day 5, Toxic is running across 13,946 shows, but the declining daily numbers suggest that its huge opening-day rush has not translated into the same level of momentum through the week.
As of day 5 live figures, Toxic has earned Rs 18.37 crore net in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 209.47 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 249.93 crore. These are live figures and the final day 5 numbers are yet to be reported.
The day-wise trend makes the fall clear. Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Wednesday. It collected Rs 37.65 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Friday and Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, day 5 live collections stood at Rs 18.37 crore.
Toxic crosses Rs 200 crore net
Crossing Rs 200 crore net in India within five days is still a major milestone. Toxic became only the second film in Yash's career to cross Rs 100 crore net on its first day, following KGF Chapter 2. The bigger question now is how much the film can add after the extended opening weekend. Its day 5 live collection of Rs 18.37 crore is less than one-fifth of its day 1 figure. The film's strong opening also came despite mixed reactions. While Yash's performance, action and the film's visual style have found appreciation, the long runtime and narrative have divided audiences.
Hindi drives business, Kannada shows stronger occupancy
The Hindi version has been one of Toxic's biggest contributors. It opened at around Rs 55 crore net on day 1, giving Yash his biggest-ever opening in the Hindi market. By day 4, the Hindi version had crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark. The language-wise data from day 4 also showed a different picture when it came to occupancy. Hindi had the highest number of shows, with around 4,525, but Kannada was recording stronger occupancy despite running on fewer screens.
On day 1, the South state contributed around Rs 30.50 crore. The say 2 figure dropped to approximately Rs 10.75 crore, while the overall India gross fell from Rs 120.75 crore on day 1 to Rs 45.10 crore on day 2. This makes the coming weekdays particularly important. The film needs stronger holds to turn its huge opening into a sustained theatrical run.
Overseas business sees a sharp fall
The overseas numbers have also become a talking point. Toxic opened with around Rs 16.25 crore gross overseas on day 1. However, the collections dropped sharply over the following days. As of day 3, the overseas gross was around Rs 23.25 crore, with day 3 contributing approximately Rs 3.50 crore. This means the film's daily overseas business had fallen significantly from its opening-day level.
The overseas performance is being watched closely because of the reported Rs 105 crore Phars Film deal for the film's international rights. A reported 6.5 million dollar North America breakeven target has added further interest to the film's performance in the territory.
Toxic broke several records with its opening
While the film is now seeing a drop, its day 1 performance was historic. With Rs 101.10 crore net, Toxic became the sixth-biggest day 1 net opener in Indian cinema, according to the figures provided.
It also became:
- Yash's second Rs 100 crore-plus opening day, after KGF Chapter 2.
- The second-biggest Indian opener of 2026 at the time, behind Dhurandhar 2.
- Yash's biggest Hindi-market opener, with Rs 55 crore net.
- The second Kannada film to cross one million BookMyShow pre-sale tickets, after KGF Chapter 2.
- One of the fastest Hindi films to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, with its Hindi version collecting Rs 55 crore on day 1.
However, Toxic's opening day still ranks behind films such as Pushpa 2, RRR, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Dhurandhar 2 in the day 1 net rankings.
More about Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set in post-independence Goa and follows a gangster caught between loyalty, violence, morality and redemption. It has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. With a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes, Toxic has received an A certificate from the CBFC.