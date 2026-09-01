ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Sees Another Drop Despite Over 12K Shows Across India

Hyderabad: The downward trend continues for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. After its massive opening day, the film’s box-office collections have been declining with each passing day. The initial hype around Yash’s latest release faded more quickly than expected.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has collected around Rs 5.31 crore net on Day 7 in India so far, according to the latest live estimates. The final Tuesday collection could be slightly higher as more shows are yet to be accounted for. With the current numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached around Rs 227.06 crore.

The numbers, however, show a clear downward trend after the opening day.

Toxic Box Office Collection Till Day 7

India Net Collection: Rs 221.75 crore (Live Data)

India Gross Collection: Rs 265 crore

Overseas Collection: Rs 39.25 crore

Worldwide Collection: Rs 304.25 crore

Toxic began its box-office journey with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1. The collection then dropped sharply to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought in Rs 27.20 crore.