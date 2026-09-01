Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Sees Another Drop Despite Over 12K Shows Across India
Toxic box office collection continues to decline on Day 7, despite Yash’s film running in a considerable number of shows across the country.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The downward trend continues for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. After its massive opening day, the film’s box-office collections have been declining with each passing day. The initial hype around Yash’s latest release faded more quickly than expected.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has collected around Rs 5.31 crore net on Day 7 in India so far, according to the latest live estimates. The final Tuesday collection could be slightly higher as more shows are yet to be accounted for. With the current numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached around Rs 227.06 crore.
The numbers, however, show a clear downward trend after the opening day.
- Toxic Box Office Collection Till Day 7
- India Net Collection: Rs 221.75 crore (Live Data)
- India Gross Collection: Rs 265 crore
- Overseas Collection: Rs 39.25 crore
- Worldwide Collection: Rs 304.25 crore
Toxic began its box-office journey with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1. The collection then dropped sharply to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought in Rs 27.20 crore.
The decline continued further. The film collected Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. It then fell to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6. The Day 7 live collection currently stands at around Rs 5.31 crore, with the final figures still awaited.
As of now, Toxic is running across approximately 12,501 shows in India. The overall occupancy on Tuesday is around 19%.
Hindi remains the biggest contributor to the film’s Day 7 collection. The Hindi version has earned around Rs 3.48 crore net so far. The Kannada version follows with approximately Rs 1.28 crore, while recording the highest occupancy among the major versions at around 25%.
The Telugu version has added around Rs 39 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has contributed close to Rs 16 lakh, as per the live estimates.
Despite the slowdown, the Yash starrer has managed to collect over Rs 227 crore net in India within its first seven days. However, the coming days will be crucial for its box-office journey.
With collections going down every day after the opening, all eyes will now be on whether Toxic can stabilise its run and maintain a steady hold in the days ahead.
Read More