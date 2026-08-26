ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Film To Crush Dhurandhar 2's Opening Day Record; Beats Jawan, Animal

Hyderabad: Yash’s recently released film Toxic has opened in cinemas with a strong response from audiences across India. Despite mixed early reviews and discussions around its violent and intimate scenes, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has made a big impact at the box office on Day 1. The film, which released on August 26 for the Onam holiday, is now heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1

Toxic has recorded an impressive opening at the Indian box office. According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 91.91 crore net in India so far on Day 1. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 108.45 crore.

The film is running across 21,166 shows in India. However, these numbers are not final as several night shows are yet to be added. With more collections expected to come in, Toxic could cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India net on its first day itself.

The film has also recorded an overall occupancy of 51.6% so far. The Kannada version has been the strongest performer, with an occupancy of 88%. The Hindi version recorded 47% occupancy, while Telugu stood at 58%. Tamil and Malayalam recorded 40% and 57% occupancy, respectively.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection