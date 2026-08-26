Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Film To Crush Dhurandhar 2's Opening Day Record; Beats Jawan, Animal
Yash's Toxic is off to a roaring start, surpassing Jawan and Animal while racing towards Dhurandhar 2's opening-day record.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s recently released film Toxic has opened in cinemas with a strong response from audiences across India. Despite mixed early reviews and discussions around its violent and intimate scenes, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has made a big impact at the box office on Day 1. The film, which released on August 26 for the Onam holiday, is now heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day.
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1
Toxic has recorded an impressive opening at the Indian box office. According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 91.91 crore net in India so far on Day 1. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 108.45 crore.
The film is running across 21,166 shows in India. However, these numbers are not final as several night shows are yet to be added. With more collections expected to come in, Toxic could cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India net on its first day itself.
The film has also recorded an overall occupancy of 51.6% so far. The Kannada version has been the strongest performer, with an occupancy of 88%. The Hindi version recorded 47% occupancy, while Telugu stood at 58%. Tamil and Malayalam recorded 40% and 57% occupancy, respectively.
Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection
Toxic is also set to take a clear lead over Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on its opening day. Dhurandhar 2 had collected ₹102.55 crore net on Day 1. Based on the current pace, Toxic is expected to cross that figure once its final night-show numbers are added.
The strong advance booking of Toxic had already suggested that the film would get a big opening. The response at theatres has now further strengthened those expectations.
Toxic Breaks Several Day 1 Records
The Yash starrer has also moved past the opening-day collections of several major Indian films during its first day. Toxic crossed the Day 1 collection of Dhurandhar with its early shows. It then went past the opening-day figures of films such as Pathaan, Animal and Jawan, followed by Kalki 2898 AD.
The next major target for the film is KGF Chapter 2, which holds the record for the biggest opening day in the Kannada film industry with around Rs 116 crore. Whether Toxic can cross that mark will become clear after the final Day 1 figures are reported.
More About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is set in Goa and follows Raya, a powerful gangster involved in the world of crime.
The story also focuses on Raya’s relationship with his sister Ganga, played by Nayanthara. The film has been produced by KVN Productions and is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.
Toxic received an A certificate from the CBFC without cuts and has been in the news for its violent and intimate scenes. Despite the discussions surrounding the film, its opening-day box office numbers suggest a strong start for Yash’s latest release.