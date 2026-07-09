Total Eclipse Of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies At 75; Her Brother Says Family Is 'Totally Devastated'
Bonnie Tyler, the legendary singer behind Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died at 75. Her family confirmed the news.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, has died at the age of 75. Her death has left her family, fans and the music industry in mourning.
The news was confirmed by her family through a statement shared on the singer's official Facebook page. Tyler died at a hospital in Portugal after battling an illness.
“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement read.
The singer had been facing health problems for the past few months. In May, she underwent emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital near Faro, Portugal. According to an international newspaper, she was later placed in an induced coma to help her recover. Although she was eventually taken out of the coma, her representative had said that she remained in intensive care.
Following her death, Tyler's brother, Paul Hopkins, shared an emotional message on Facebook, saying the family is struggling to cope with the loss. “Yesterday my sister lost her battle with her illness. We are totally devastated as a family; she was such a loving, wonderful human; she always had time for all her family, friends and her fans. I will love you forever,” he wrote
Born as Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, near Swansea in Wales, Bonnie Tyler began her music journey by singing cover songs in local clubs while working at a grocery shop. She was later discovered by a talent scout, signed with RCA Records and adopted the stage name Bonnie Tyler.
She first gained attention with It's a Heartache in 1977. However, her biggest breakthrough came in 1983 with Total Eclipse of the Heart. Written and produced by Jim Steinman, the song became a worldwide hit and topped the music charts in both the UK and the US. A year later, Holding Out for a Hero, featured in the film Footloose, became another massive success.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the late singer. Through his spokesperson, he described Tyler as “one of Britain's greatest recording artists” and said her songs “continue to touch lives, flood dance floors, and fill karaoke booths.”
Tyler remained active in music throughout her career. She represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with Believe in Me and continued recording and performing for her fans. Her final studio album, The Best Is Yet to Come, was released in 2021.