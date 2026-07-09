ETV Bharat / entertainment

Total Eclipse Of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies At 75; Her Brother Says Family Is 'Totally Devastated'

Hyderabad: Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero, has died at the age of 75. Her death has left her family, fans and the music industry in mourning.

The news was confirmed by her family through a statement shared on the singer's official Facebook page. Tyler died at a hospital in Portugal after battling an illness.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement read.

The singer had been facing health problems for the past few months. In May, she underwent emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital near Faro, Portugal. According to an international newspaper, she was later placed in an induced coma to help her recover. Although she was eventually taken out of the coma, her representative had said that she remained in intensive care.