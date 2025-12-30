ETV Bharat / entertainment

New Year 2026: Planning A Cosy Night At Home? These 10 Movies Are Perfect Picks

Hyderabad: New Year's Eve doesn't have to be loud or busy to be enjoyable. Big parties and crowded clubs can feel tiring, while a quiet night at home is often more relaxing.

You could invite a few friends for a movie marathon or stay in by yourself with a takeaway. Spending New Year's Eve at home can be just as fun, if not better. The only thing to decide is what to watch.

From fan favourites to feel-good films, here are 10 movies perfect for a cosy night in with friends or family.

Happy New Year (2014)

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff

Happy New Year is about a group of people who have failed in life. They come together and slowly become a strong team. Along the way, they win the love of the people in the city and around the world. All of this happens while they plan and attempt the biggest diamond heist ever.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Dil Chahta Hai is about three close friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, and how their friendship is tested after college. Sameer, who is kind and emotional, falls in love with Pooja, but she does not return his feelings. Siddharth falls for Tara, an older divorced woman, even though his friends and family do not support the relationship. Meanwhile, Akash goes to Australia, where he meets Shalini, a woman he had hurt in the past, and starts to understand his mistakes. The film shows how love and life change friendships as they grow up.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

The film revolves around three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran, who meet again for a three-week road trip. They travel to Spain, where they meet Laila. She falls in love with Arjun and helps him relax and stop thinking only about work. Kabir faces problems in his relationship with his fiancée, Natasha. Imran wants to find and meet his real father, who is an artist. The story shows their journey, friendships and personal changes.

3 Idiots (2009)

Streaming on: Prime Video

Cast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya