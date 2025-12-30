New Year 2026: Planning A Cosy Night At Home? These 10 Movies Are Perfect Picks
From Bollywood favourites to Hollywood comfort watches, here's a curated list of 10 feel-good movies perfect for a cosy, relaxing New Year's Eve at home.
Hyderabad: New Year's Eve doesn't have to be loud or busy to be enjoyable. Big parties and crowded clubs can feel tiring, while a quiet night at home is often more relaxing.
You could invite a few friends for a movie marathon or stay in by yourself with a takeaway. Spending New Year's Eve at home can be just as fun, if not better. The only thing to decide is what to watch.
From fan favourites to feel-good films, here are 10 movies perfect for a cosy night in with friends or family.
Happy New Year (2014)
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff
Happy New Year is about a group of people who have failed in life. They come together and slowly become a strong team. Along the way, they win the love of the people in the city and around the world. All of this happens while they plan and attempt the biggest diamond heist ever.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Streaming on: Prime Video
Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia
Dil Chahta Hai is about three close friends, Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, and how their friendship is tested after college. Sameer, who is kind and emotional, falls in love with Pooja, but she does not return his feelings. Siddharth falls for Tara, an older divorced woman, even though his friends and family do not support the relationship. Meanwhile, Akash goes to Australia, where he meets Shalini, a woman he had hurt in the past, and starts to understand his mistakes. The film shows how love and life change friendships as they grow up.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Streaming on: Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
The film revolves around three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran, who meet again for a three-week road trip. They travel to Spain, where they meet Laila. She falls in love with Arjun and helps him relax and stop thinking only about work. Kabir faces problems in his relationship with his fiancée, Natasha. Imran wants to find and meet his real father, who is an artist. The story shows their journey, friendships and personal changes.
3 Idiots (2009)
Streaming on: Prime Video
Cast: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya
3 Idiots tells the story in two time periods, one in the present and one ten years earlier. It follows three friends at an engineering college and humorously criticises India's rigid education system.
Dear Zindagi (2016)
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar
The story is about Kaira, a young cinematographer struggling with self-doubt in her personal and work life, who begins to see life differently after therapy with Dr Jug.
English Vinglish (2012)
Streaming on: Prime Video
Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand
The film revolves around Shashi Godbole, a small entrepreneur who makes snacks and sweets. Shashi enrols in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter mocking her lack of English skills and gains self-respect in the process.
Welcome (2007)
Streaming on: JioHotstar, Prime Video
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat
Welcome centres around Rajiv, a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman, but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters. The two thugs meet Rajiv, who belongs to a respectable family, and want to fix their sister's wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle refuses to the match, a series of hilarious situations occur.
Bridesmaids (2011)
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd
Bridesmaids is about a pastry chef whose life falls apart when she competes with another bridesmaid to be the bride's closest friend. The movie became an important example in talks about women in comedy, and many publications have listed it as one of the best comedy films of the 21st century.
Home Alone (1990)
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara
Home Alone follows Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family goes to Paris for Christmas. He stays alone in his Chicago home and defends it from two robbers.
Frozen (2013)
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Voice cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana
The story of Frozen is about Anna, the princess of Arendelle, who goes on a journey with Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf to find her sister Elsa and save their kingdom from endless winter.
