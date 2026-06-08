ETV Bharat / entertainment

Loved Chainsaw Man? Here Are Top 5 Anime On Crunchyroll To Stream Next

Hyderabad: Ever since Chainsaw Man debuted in 2022, it has become one of the most popular anime series in the world. With its mix of brutal action, dark humour, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable characters, the series quickly won over anime fans. The release of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in 2025 has only increased interest in the franchise, leaving many viewers searching for similar shows to watch next.

If you loved Denji's chaotic journey, supernatural battles, shocking twists, and horror-filled world, Crunchyroll has several anime that offer a similar experience. Here are five highly-rated anime that every Chainsaw Man fan should add to their watchlist.

Jujutsu Kaisen

When it comes to modern anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is often mentioned alongside Chainsaw Man. Both series were animated by MAPPA and feature intense action, supernatural threats, and emotionally driven characters.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who becomes the vessel for the ancient, evil "King of Curses," Ryomen Sukuna. To prevent Sukuna's resurrection and protect humanity, Yuji joins the hidden world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. They fight monsters born from human negative emotions using a supernatural power called Cursed Energy.

Kaiju No. 8