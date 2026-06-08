Loved Chainsaw Man? Here Are Top 5 Anime On Crunchyroll To Stream Next
Finished watching Chainsaw Man? From Jujutsu Kaisen to Hellsing, these five Crunchyroll anime deliver action, horror, supernatural thrills, and unforgettable characters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ever since Chainsaw Man debuted in 2022, it has become one of the most popular anime series in the world. With its mix of brutal action, dark humour, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable characters, the series quickly won over anime fans. The release of Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in 2025 has only increased interest in the franchise, leaving many viewers searching for similar shows to watch next.
If you loved Denji's chaotic journey, supernatural battles, shocking twists, and horror-filled world, Crunchyroll has several anime that offer a similar experience. Here are five highly-rated anime that every Chainsaw Man fan should add to their watchlist.
Jujutsu Kaisen
When it comes to modern anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is often mentioned alongside Chainsaw Man. Both series were animated by MAPPA and feature intense action, supernatural threats, and emotionally driven characters.
The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who becomes the vessel for the ancient, evil "King of Curses," Ryomen Sukuna. To prevent Sukuna's resurrection and protect humanity, Yuji joins the hidden world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. They fight monsters born from human negative emotions using a supernatural power called Cursed Energy.
Kaiju No. 8
Kaiju No. 8 has become one of the biggest recent anime hits, and it shares several similarities with Chainsaw Man. The series centres on 32-year-old Kafka Hibino, who works a dead-end job as a Kaiju carcass cleaner. After a parasitic monster flies into his mouth and transforms him into a humanoid Kaiju hybrid, he uses his newfound powers to finally achieve his childhood dream of joining the Anti-Kaiju Defence Force.
Gleipnir
For viewers who enjoyed the darker and stranger side of Chainsaw Man, Gleipnir is worth checking out. The story follows Shuichi Kagaya, a seemingly ordinary high schooler who can transform into a giant, fluffy, but terrifying dog mascot equipped with a revolver. After saving a suicidal classmate, Claire, they become inextricably linked. She climbs inside his empty costume form to fight other coin-collecting supernatural beings while unravelling the mystery of her murderous sister, Elena.
Black Butler
At first glance, Black Butler may seem very different from Chainsaw Man, but both series blend supernatural elements with dark humour. The story centres around Ciel Phantomhive, a young English Earl who sells his soul to a demon named Sebastian Michaelis. Disguised as his butler, Sebastian protects Ciel while they solve supernatural mysteries in the Victorian underworld, all in exchange for Ciel's soul once he exacts his revenge.
Hellsing
If your favourite part of Chainsaw Man was watching an overpowered protagonist destroy terrifying enemies, Hellsing should be your next watch. The anime follows the British Royal Order of Protestant Knights as they fight the supernatural. Led by Sir Integra Hellsing, their ultimate weapon is Alucard, an ancient, immortal vampire bound to the Hellsing family. Together with newly turned vampire Seras Victoria, they thwart a neo-Nazi organisation named Millennium.