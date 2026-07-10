Tom Holland Lands In Mumbai For Christopher Nolan's First-Ever India Premiere Of The Odyssey - Watch
Tom Holland has arrived in Mumbai ahead of Christopher Nolan's first-ever India premiere for The Odyssey, which will be held before the film's release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood star Tom Holland has arrived in India ahead of the grand Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film The Odyssey. The actor, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel films, was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport before making his way out of the terminal. Videos of his arrival have already gone viral on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's India premiere.
The event is a historic one for Indian movie lovers as it marks Christopher Nolan's first-ever official film premiere in the country. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is expected to attend the special event alongside his producer wife Emma Thomas and lead actor Matt Damon. The premiere will be held at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on July 10 and 11, just days before the film releases in theatres on July 17.
Mumbai has been chosen as one of only four official stops on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, joining London, Paris and New York. The decision reflects India's growing importance in the global film market and Nolan's massive fan following in the country. His previous films, including Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, enjoyed tremendous success with Indian audiences.
The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic and follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Tom Holland essays the role of Telemachus, Odysseus's son. The film also features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.
Ahead of the film's release, Holland recently opened up about his experience of working with Christopher Nolan. During an interview, he recalled being nervous on the very first day of filming because Nolan kept calling for repeated cuts while shooting a scene with Jon Bernthal. Holland initially believed the acclaimed director was unhappy with his performance.
He later discovered that the interruptions had nothing to do with the acting. Instead, they were caused by the technical limitations of IMAX film cameras, which can only record around three minutes of footage before the film magazine needs to be changed. Realising this left the actor relieved. The Odyssey has already made history as the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.
Looking back on the project, Holland described working with Christopher Nolan as the best experience of his career. He praised Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for their filmmaking process and said getting the opportunity to learn from the acclaimed director was an unforgettable experience.