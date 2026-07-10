ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tom Holland Lands In Mumbai For Christopher Nolan's First-Ever India Premiere Of The Odyssey - Watch

Hyderabad: Hollywood star Tom Holland has arrived in India ahead of the grand Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film The Odyssey. The actor, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel films, was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport before making his way out of the terminal. Videos of his arrival have already gone viral on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's India premiere.

The event is a historic one for Indian movie lovers as it marks Christopher Nolan's first-ever official film premiere in the country. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is expected to attend the special event alongside his producer wife Emma Thomas and lead actor Matt Damon. The premiere will be held at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on July 10 and 11, just days before the film releases in theatres on July 17.

Mumbai has been chosen as one of only four official stops on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, joining London, Paris and New York. The decision reflects India's growing importance in the global film market and Nolan's massive fan following in the country. His previous films, including Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, enjoyed tremendous success with Indian audiences.