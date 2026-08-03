ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Drop Fails To Slow Tom Holland's Film; Earns THIS Much

Hyderabad: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its blockbuster run at the Indian box office. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the Marvel superhero film has entered the weekday phase with the expected drop in collections. Even so, the film has already crossed Rs 270 crore net in India in just five days, while its worldwide earnings have soared past the $1 billion mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 12.66 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 5 collection is expected to increase further.

The film collected Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4, helping it register a massive opening weekend. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 270.61 crore.

The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 323.40 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed the $1 billion milestone.

Box Office Breakdown