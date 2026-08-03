Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Drop Fails To Slow Tom Holland's Film; Earns THIS Much
Spider-Man: Brand New Day entered the weekday phase with a drop in collections but continued its blockbuster run, remaining the top choice among moviegoers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its blockbuster run at the Indian box office. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the Marvel superhero film has entered the weekday phase with the expected drop in collections. Even so, the film has already crossed Rs 270 crore net in India in just five days, while its worldwide earnings have soared past the $1 billion mark.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 12.66 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 5 collection is expected to increase further.
The film collected Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4, helping it register a massive opening weekend. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 270.61 crore.
The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 323.40 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed the $1 billion milestone.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 60.60 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 49.35 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 70.25 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 77.75 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 12.66 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 270.61 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Expected Monday Slowdown After Blockbuster Weekend
Like most big releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a noticeable drop on its first Monday after a phenomenal opening weekend. Despite the decline, the film continues to attract audiences across the country and remains the top choice at the box office.
With no major competition in theatres, the superhero film is expected to maintain a strong hold during the weekdays before entering its second weekend.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in the lead role alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Florence Pugh. The film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and is produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.
Released as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film reportedly carries a production budget of $225 million.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The film follows Peter Parker as he lives alone in New York after the world forgets his identity. While trying to protect the city, Peter discovers that his DNA is mutating, making him more aggressive and spider-like. To stop a corrupt government official carrying out dangerous genetic experiments, Spider-Man joins forces with the Punisher and Bruce Banner. The film ends with a post-credit scene hinting at Peter’s possible reunion with MJ and Ned.