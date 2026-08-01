ETV Bharat / entertainment

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Strong Saturday Push Takes Tom Holland's Film Past Rs 150 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dream run at the Indian box office. After recording a historic opening and a solid second day, the Tom Holland-starrer has maintained its strong momentum on its first Saturday. With impressive collections across three days, the superhero film has comfortably crossed Rs 150 crore net in India and continues to dominate the global box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 45.03 crore net in India by Saturday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 3 collection is expected to be higher.

The film opened with a record-breaking Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1 and followed it up with Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 154.98 crore.

The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 184.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

Box Office Breakdown