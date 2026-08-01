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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Strong Saturday Push Takes Tom Holland's Film Past Rs 150 Cr In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained its impressive run on Day 3, continuing its strong opening weekend in India while dominating the worldwide box office.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3
Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dream run at the Indian box office. After recording a historic opening and a solid second day, the Tom Holland-starrer has maintained its strong momentum on its first Saturday. With impressive collections across three days, the superhero film has comfortably crossed Rs 150 crore net in India and continues to dominate the global box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3

According to live data from trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 45.03 crore net in India by Saturday evening. Since late-night shows are still left to report, the final Day 3 collection is expected to be higher.

The film opened with a record-breaking Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1 and followed it up with Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 154.98 crore.

The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 184.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

DayCollection (India Net)
Day 1 (1st Thursday)Rs 60.60 Cr
Day 2 (1st Friday)Rs 49.35 Cr
Day 3 (1st Saturday)Rs 45.03 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 154.98 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

Strong Opening Weekend Continues

After creating history with one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued to attract audiences over the weekend. The film has remained steady despite the usual drop after the opening day.

With Sunday still to come, the film is expected to add another big number to its total and further strengthen its opening weekend performance. Positive word of mouth and strong advance bookings continue to support its box office run.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in the lead role alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Florence Pugh. The film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and is produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.

Released as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film reportedly carries a production budget of $225 million.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The film follows Peter Parker as he lives alone in New York after the world forgets his identity. While protecting the city from dangerous threats, he discovers that his own DNA is changing, making him more aggressive and spider-like. To stop a corrupt government official carrying out genetic experiments, Spider-Man teams up with the Punisher and Bruce Banner while battling powerful new enemies. The story ends with a major post-credit scene that hints at Peter’s possible reunion with MJ and Ned.

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SPIDERMAN BRAND NEW DAY DAY 3
SPIDERMAN BRAND NEW DAY COLLECTION
SPIDERMAN BOX OFFICE DAY 3
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