ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tom Hanks Left In Awe Of Maharaja, Says 'Can't Get Over' Sachana Namidass' Performance In Vijay Sethupathi Film

Tom Hanks Left In Awe Of Maharaja, Says 'Can't Get Over' Sachana Namidass's Performance ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Tamil film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, received widespread praise after its release in 2024. While Vijay Sethupathi’s performance and the film’s gripping story won over audiences, newcomer Sachana Namidass also received attention for her role. Her performance was so impressive that it even stayed with Hollywood star Tom Hanks months after he watched the film.

Hanks praised Namidass, calling her an "incredible actor". He also shared his reaction to one of the film’s moments, saying he did not think he could have handled the situation the way her character did. The incident was recalled by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, during a conversation with a webloid.

Gupta shared the story while speaking alongside Vijay Sethupathi, who attended the International Emmy Awards on November 24 to present an award. She revealed that she had recommended three Indian films to Hanks when they first met at a LACMA gala earlier this year. One of her recommendations was Maharaja. The two met again at another LACMA art and film gala on November 7. According to Gupta, Hanks brought up the Tamil thriller himself and spoke about how much Namidass’s performance had impressed him. Recalling their conversation, Gupta said, "The first thing he said to me was, ‘I still can’t get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don’t think I can do it; I would’ve killed the guy!’"