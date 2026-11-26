Tom Hanks Left In Awe Of Maharaja, Says 'Can't Get Over' Sachana Namidass' Performance In Vijay Sethupathi Film
Tom Hanks praised Maharaja actress Sachana Namidass, revealing that her performance left such a strong impression on him that he still cannot get over it.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, received widespread praise after its release in 2024. While Vijay Sethupathi’s performance and the film’s gripping story won over audiences, newcomer Sachana Namidass also received attention for her role. Her performance was so impressive that it even stayed with Hollywood star Tom Hanks months after he watched the film.
Hanks praised Namidass, calling her an "incredible actor". He also shared his reaction to one of the film’s moments, saying he did not think he could have handled the situation the way her character did. The incident was recalled by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, during a conversation with a webloid.
Gupta shared the story while speaking alongside Vijay Sethupathi, who attended the International Emmy Awards on November 24 to present an award. She revealed that she had recommended three Indian films to Hanks when they first met at a LACMA gala earlier this year. One of her recommendations was Maharaja.
The two met again at another LACMA art and film gala on November 7. According to Gupta, Hanks brought up the Tamil thriller himself and spoke about how much Namidass’s performance had impressed him.
Recalling their conversation, Gupta said, "The first thing he said to me was, ‘I still can’t get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don’t think I can do it; I would’ve killed the guy!’"
Namidass played an important role in the story, which revolves around a father searching for his missing daughter. Her work in the film also earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Maharaja is also set to reach a wider audience through a Hollywood remake. Vijay Sethupathi confirmed it during the same conversation and expressed his interest in being part of the new version.
The actor said he had already told the producer that he would love to take up a role in the remake. "If they offer me a role, I’d gladly do it," Sethupathi said.
There has also been speculation about American actor Matthew McConaughey playing the lead role in the Hollywood version. However, neither the makers nor Sethupathi have officially confirmed his involvement.
Apart from the remake, a sequel to Maharaja is also in development. Earlier this year, during the audio launch of his film Baththa, Sethupathi revealed that director Nithilan Saminathan had already narrated the story of Maharaja 2 to him. He also praised the filmmaker’s writing and described the sequel’s story as beautiful.
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