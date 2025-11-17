ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mission: Accomplished - Tom Cruise Finally Lands An Oscar

Cruise received the award from multiple Oscar-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, with whom he is currently collaborating on an upcoming project. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated for release in October 2026.

That long-running irony came to an end on November 16, when the 63-year-old action icon was finally presented with an Academy Honorary Award during the Governors Awards ceremony. And need we say, The Mission: Impossible star added to the magic of the evening with a moving, deeply personal acceptance speech.

Hyderabad: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been part of the movie world for more than four decades. Yet despite his illustrious career and four nominations at the prestigious Oscars, one fact has long surprised both fans and critics: Cruise had never won a competitive Academy Award.

Upon accepting the honour, Cruise delivered an emotional tribute to the countless people who make filmmaking possible and reflected on his love for cinema.

“The cinema, it takes me around the world,” Cruise said. “It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity… No matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together. That is the power of this art form… Making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Cruise also spoke about the beginnings of his lifelong love for movies.

“My love for cinema began at a very early age… I was just a little kid in a darkened theater, and I remember that beam of light cutting across the room… Entire cultures and landscapes unfolded in front of me, and it sparked something... an adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity. It opened my imagination to the possibility that life could be much larger than I knew.”

Over the years, Cruise has been nominated for four Oscars: Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia, and Best Picture as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick. Despite these recognitions, the coveted golden statuette had always eluded him until this honorary acknowledgment finally filled that decades-long gap.

What Are the Governors Awards?

The Governors Awards is an annual ceremony celebrating special honours bestowed by the Academy’s Board of Governors: the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award. Recipients are announced at a dinner gala, and the highlights of the event are showcased during the year’s Academy Awards broadcast.