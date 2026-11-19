TIME100 Next India 2026: Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aryan Khan And More Make The List
TIME has unveiled its first-ever TIME100 Next India list, featuring Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Aryan Khan and other prominent personalities.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: TIME magazine has unveiled its first-ever TIME100 Next India list, featuring 100 emerging leaders who are making a mark in different fields. Several popular names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Vicky Kaushal and Aryan Khan, have been included in the list. The selection also features filmmakers, musicians and artists whose work is gaining attention in India and across the world.
The inaugural TIME100 Next India list recognises people from the fields of entertainment, business, science, technology, sports and social advocacy. It is the first international edition of TIME’s global TIME100 Next franchise. The selection was made by the magazine’s journalists in India and other parts of the world.
Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan And More Feature On The List
The Indian film industry has a strong presence in the inaugural list. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the actors recognised include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Vicky Kaushal, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina, Triptii Dimri, Taapsee Pannu, Zahan Kapoor and Parvathy Thiruvothu.
Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood in 2025, has also secured a place on the list. Filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Pa Ranjith, Anuparna Roy and Theja Rio are among the other names recognised for their work. The list also features several creative professionals and artists, including Santosh Sivan, Kani Kusruti, Sumukhi Suresh, Masaba Gupta and Arushi Mudgal.
Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan And Pawan Kumar Chandana Feature On TIME Covers
The inaugural edition comes with three covers featuring some of the personalities recognised by TIME. Alia Bhatt appears on one cover, while filmmaker Aryan Khan shares another with directors Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio. The third cover features Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, CEO and CTO of space technology company Skyroot Aerospace.
Several well-known personalities have also written profiles of the people featured in the list. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has written about Alia Bhatt, while filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has contributed a profile of Aryan Khan. Actor Imtiaz Ali has written about Vedang Raina, and Richa Chadha has penned a profile of Parvathy Thiruvothu.
Diljit Dosanjh, Anirudh Ravichander And Sports Stars Also Recognised
The music industry also has several representatives on the list. Diljit Dosanjh, Anirudh Ravichander, Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Faheem Abdullah and Arivu are among the musicians recognised by the magazine.
Sports personalities such as Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, tennis star Sania Mirza, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia and young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have also made it to the list.
Other notable names include astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, mathematician Neena Gupta, entrepreneur Radhika Gupta and Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana.
TIME100 Next India Gala To Be Held In Mumbai
TIME will celebrate the launch of its first TIME100 Next India list with a special gala on December 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, Theja Rio and Pawan Kumar Chandana are among the personalities expected to attend. Singer Faheem Abdullah is also scheduled to perform at the event.
The complete list will feature in TIME magazine’s December 7 issue, which will be available on newsstands globally. Exclusive profiles of the selected personalities will also be published on TIME’s website.