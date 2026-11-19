ETV Bharat / entertainment

TIME100 Next India 2026: Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aryan Khan And More Make The List

Hyderabad: TIME magazine has unveiled its first-ever TIME100 Next India list, featuring 100 emerging leaders who are making a mark in different fields. Several popular names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Vicky Kaushal and Aryan Khan, have been included in the list. The selection also features filmmakers, musicians and artists whose work is gaining attention in India and across the world.

The inaugural TIME100 Next India list recognises people from the fields of entertainment, business, science, technology, sports and social advocacy. It is the first international edition of TIME’s global TIME100 Next franchise. The selection was made by the magazine’s journalists in India and other parts of the world.

Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan And More Feature On The List

The Indian film industry has a strong presence in the inaugural list. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the actors recognised include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Vicky Kaushal, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina, Triptii Dimri, Taapsee Pannu, Zahan Kapoor and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood in 2025, has also secured a place on the list. Filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Pa Ranjith, Anuparna Roy and Theja Rio are among the other names recognised for their work. The list also features several creative professionals and artists, including Santosh Sivan, Kani Kusruti, Sumukhi Suresh, Masaba Gupta and Arushi Mudgal.

Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan And Pawan Kumar Chandana Feature On TIME Covers

The inaugural edition comes with three covers featuring some of the personalities recognised by TIME. Alia Bhatt appears on one cover, while filmmaker Aryan Khan shares another with directors Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio. The third cover features Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, CEO and CTO of space technology company Skyroot Aerospace.

Several well-known personalities have also written profiles of the people featured in the list. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has written about Alia Bhatt, while filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has contributed a profile of Aryan Khan. Actor Imtiaz Ali has written about Vedang Raina, and Richa Chadha has penned a profile of Parvathy Thiruvothu.