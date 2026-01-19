ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Time To Take A Break': Neha Kakkar Shares And Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories Leaving Fans Worried

Hyderabad: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of cryptic posts. In the now-deleted stories, Neha hinted that she wants to take time off from "responsibilities and relationships". This comes amid strong online criticism over her latest song Candy Shop.

In the first story, Neha wrote: "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you."

Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories (Photo: Instagram Story)

The message immediately caught attention, as it hinted at emotional exhaustion and uncertainty. Soon after, Neha posted a second story, requesting privacy from the public and the media. She wrote: "And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request ! This is the least you all can give me for my peace."