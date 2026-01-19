ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Time To Take A Break': Neha Kakkar Shares And Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories Leaving Fans Worried

Neha Kakkar shared and deleted cryptic Instagram stories about taking a break, leaving fans concerned.

Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories
Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of cryptic posts. In the now-deleted stories, Neha hinted that she wants to take time off from "responsibilities and relationships". This comes amid strong online criticism over her latest song Candy Shop.

In the first story, Neha wrote: "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you."

Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories
Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories

The message immediately caught attention, as it hinted at emotional exhaustion and uncertainty. Soon after, Neha posted a second story, requesting privacy from the public and the media. She wrote: "And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request ! This is the least you all can give me for my peace."

Within an hour of posting these stories, Neha deleted them from her Instagram handle. The singer has not made any public clarification since then, leaving fans guessing about what led to the sudden decision.

Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories
Neha Kakkar Deletes Cryptic Instagram Stories

In December 2026, Neha released Candy Shop, her most recent collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar. Even though Candy Shop was initially received as colourful and happy by many people, it later got into significant controversies. Many social media users criticised the song for its lyrics and dance steps, calling them "cheap," "vulgar," and "cringe."

Several users accused Neha of trying too hard to imitate K-pop and international pop stars. The song received significant backlash on all major platforms and became the subject of many jokes. Now, the cryptic Instagram stories by Neha has caused some to speculate if the negativity surrounding Candy Shop was the reason behind her decision to take some time off. Others speculated that the story might be related to her "relationships".

As the deleted stories were taken down quickly, Neha has not released an official statement explaining why she wants to take time away from all the social media. Her fans are becoming curious and concerned as to what the real reason is behind this break.

