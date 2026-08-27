ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tim Curry Dies At 80: Did You Know 'Rocky Horror' Star Had One 'Great Regret' In His Career?

Susan Sarandon, Curry's co-star in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, also paid tribute to the actor. Sharing a throwback picture of the two, she remembered him as "funny, sexy" and original. She added that what she loved most about him was his heart.

Carol Burnett, who shared the screen with Curry in Annie, remembered him warmly. Sharing a clip from the film, she wrote, "Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him."

Curry had suffered a major stroke in 2012 and faced several health problems in the years that followed. Despite this, he continued to remain connected with his fans and the entertainment industry. News of his death was followed by tributes from several actors who had worked with him or admired his work.

Hyderabad: Actor Tim Curry, best known for his unforgettable roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, Annie and It, has died at the age of 80. Curry died in Los Angeles, his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz announced on Wednesday. His cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Rob Schneider, who worked with Curry in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, recalled a lesson he learned from the veteran actor. Schneider said he once watched Curry perform the same scene seven different ways, with every version being different but equally good. Curry then explained his approach to him at the time: "I want to give the director different choices!" Schneider said the moment changed the way he looked at acting.

Luke Evans, who recently played Dr. Frank-N-Furter on Broadway, also remembered Curry. The character had become one of Curry's most famous roles after he played Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. "There will only be one Tim Curry," Evans wrote, calling him an inspiration to many actors.

Tim Curry's one great regret

While Curry gave audiences some of the most memorable characters in film and television, there were also roles he wanted but never got. In an interview, Curry spoke about some of the parts he had auditioned for or hoped to play. He revealed that he had tried for the role of Malcolm in Jurassic Park, which eventually went to Jeff Goldblum. He was also considered for Scar in Disney's The Lion King, a role ultimately voiced by Jeremy Irons.

But one missed opportunity stood out to him more than the others. Curry said one of his "great regrets" was not even getting an audition for the role of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. "I read the script of Silence of the Lambs, and I desperately wanted to play Hannibal Lecter," Curry recalled. However, his agent could not get him into the room. The role eventually went to Anthony Hopkins, whose performance became one of the most celebrated villain portrayals in cinema.

Curry was gracious about the outcome, adding, "Tony Hopkins did a great job." He also shared some lighter stories about roles he missed. He auditioned for Marv in Home Alone, a part that eventually went to Daniel Stern, but later appeared in Home Alone 2. Curry joked that he had "made it" into the sequel.

A career filled with memorable characters

Curry began his professional career on the stage in the late 1960s. He appeared in productions of Hair before establishing himself as a stage actor in Britain. His breakthrough came with The Rocky Horror Show. He played the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the original stage production and later reprised the role in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film became a cult classic and turned Curry into an international star.

He later showed his range by taking on very different characters. He played Rooster Hannigan in Annie, the eccentric butler Wadsworth in Clue and the terrifying Pennywise in the television adaptation of Stephen King's It. His role as Pennywise introduced Curry to a new generation of viewers and became another defining performance of his career.

He also appeared in films such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Hunt for Red October, The Three Musketeers, Muppet Treasure Island, Charlie's Angels, Scary Movie 2 and Kinsey. Curry was not limited to film. He worked extensively in television, theatre, music and voice acting. His work earned him major honours, including a Daytime Emmy Award, as well as Tony and Olivier Award recognition. His career lasted for more than five decades, during which he moved easily between comedy, horror, drama, theatre and music.