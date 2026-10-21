ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Four More People, Including Two Women, Arrested In Delhi

New Delhi: The probe into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car has taken a new turn, as the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, an official said on Tuesday.

Police suspect they were acting on the directions of Anil Pandit, a gangster operating from abroad, a police official said. The arrested accused are: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

"The four were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Subsequently, the Mumbai Police Crime Investigation Department filed an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the plea and granted three days' transit remand to the Mumbai Police team," said the official.

The investigation is examining the alleged movement of a pistol and ammunition from Amritsar to Mumbai, the role of intermediaries in delivering the weapon and the reported attempts to help the shooters leave the city after the incident.

According to the chain of events detailed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Kunal was recently released from jail on bail. A friend from Harsana village introduced him to Anil Pandit, a 32-year-old US-based gangster from Panipat and an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kunal soon began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application, the official said.

"On Pandit's directions, Kunal and his associate Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar," he said. Around two months ago, Kunal met Radha and developed a relationship with her. He subsequently disclosed his activities to her and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with a weapon.

On October 15, Kunal allegedly dropped Radha and her associate Babita at New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was hidden in Radha's bag, and throughout the journey, Kunal stayed in touch with them through an encrypted messaging app and relayed instructions from Pandit, the official said.