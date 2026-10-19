Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Visits Actor's Home As Celebs Express Shock
Disha Patani visited Tiger Shroff after a firing incident, as Bollywood celebrities expressed shock, raised safety concerns and demanded strict action against those responsible.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: A firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left the film industry shocked, with several celebrities expressing concern over his safety and raising questions about security in the city. While Tiger escaped unharmed, the incident has prompted strong reactions from actors and filmmakers, with many calling for strict action against those responsible.
Amid the growing concern, Disha Patani visited Tiger's residence along with his sister, Krishna Shroff, following the incident. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor's home, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to him over the phone and assured him that the accused would be traced and arrested at the earliest. Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff, later confirmed that his son was safe.
Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff's car… Glad he's safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8— Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026
Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident
Disha Patani, who shares a close bond with Tiger Shroff and his family, arrived at the actor's residence after the firing incident. Her visit came as the industry rallied around Tiger and his family following the frightening episode. According to Mumbai Police, three to four rounds were fired at Tiger's car as he was leaving a ground after football practice.
A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor when the shots were fired from within the crowd. Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries. However, his driver, identified as Firdosh in police updates, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. Another person was also injured in the incident. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the case and identify those responsible.
'It's Very Scary': Ahsaas Channa, Amol Parashar React
Several actors expressed shock after learning about the incident, with many admitting that the news had left them worried about their own safety and that of their families. Actor Ahsaas Channa expressed relief that Tiger was safe but said the incident had frightened her. "I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe," she told a newswire. Channa also urged people to wait for more information before drawing conclusions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Actor Amol Parashar described the incident as a frightening situation, saying such news naturally worries people, particularly when their family members are in the entertainment industry. "Such things are shocking and scary too. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside," he said. Parashar also called for strict action against those responsible, stressing that punishing offenders was necessary to prevent similar incidents.
टाइगर श्रॉफ पर फायरिंग के बाद उनसे मिलने पहुंचे डिप्टी CM एकनाथ शिंदे । परिवार को सुरक्षा का भरोसा दिया, बोले- मुंबई में किसी भी गैंग की दहशत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। आरोपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। #TigerShroff #EknathShinde #MumbaiFiring #MumbaiPolice #mumbai https://t.co/GVkZWTVtVE— Abhishek parashari (@Abparashari) October 19, 2026
Actor Nishant Malkani was equally shocked by the news and said he would contact Tiger to check on his well-being. Riva Arora also expressed concern, describing the incident as frightening and hoping that the actor was safe. Apoorva Arora said she hoped Mumbai would remain safe, expressing faith in the city's police and administration.
Ranvir Shorey, Poonam Pandey Raise Safety Concerns
The incident also sparked strong reactions from other members of the film industry, with some questioning the law-and-order situation and demanding action against the perpetrators. Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X to express his anger, calling the incident "shocking" and "disgusting". He also tagged Mumbai Police and urged them to take strict action against those responsible.
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned how criminals could continue to spread fear while ordinary people faced the consequences of the law. "What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street!" he wrote on X. Actor Raj Premi also expressed concern, describing Tiger as a good person and recalling his professional association with the actor's father, Jackie Shroff.
What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers! #TigerShroff #shootinginJuhu— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 18, 2026
Actor Poonam Pandey said she was struggling to process the news and pointed to previous security concerns involving celebrities, including the attack at Saif Ali Khan's residence and threats against Salman Khan. "I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention," she said. Pandey also described Tiger as someone who, in her view, had largely stayed away from controversies and was known for his work, fitness and dancing.
Scary times. God help us all. https://t.co/uKW0LO2EpB— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 18, 2026
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Assure Action
The incident also drew a response from Maharashtra's top political leadership. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the firing and said the safety of celebrities and ordinary citizens remained a priority for the government. He said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and that teams had been formed to identify those responsible. "There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared," Shinde said.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Tiger and assured him that the accused would be apprehended soon. "We are all with you. We will trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest," Fadnavis told the actor.