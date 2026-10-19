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Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Visits Actor's Home As Celebs Express Shock

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Disha Patani Visits Actor's Home ( Photo: IANS/ ANI )

Hyderabad: A firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left the film industry shocked, with several celebrities expressing concern over his safety and raising questions about security in the city. While Tiger escaped unharmed, the incident has prompted strong reactions from actors and filmmakers, with many calling for strict action against those responsible.

Amid the growing concern, Disha Patani visited Tiger's residence along with his sister, Krishna Shroff, following the incident. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor's home, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to him over the phone and assured him that the accused would be traced and arrested at the earliest. Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff, later confirmed that his son was safe.

Disha Patani Visits Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident Disha Patani, who shares a close bond with Tiger Shroff and his family, arrived at the actor's residence after the firing incident. Her visit came as the industry rallied around Tiger and his family following the frightening episode. According to Mumbai Police, three to four rounds were fired at Tiger's car as he was leaving a ground after football practice. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor when the shots were fired from within the crowd. Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries. However, his driver, identified as Firdosh in police updates, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. Another person was also injured in the incident. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the case and identify those responsible. 'It's Very Scary': Ahsaas Channa, Amol Parashar React Several actors expressed shock after learning about the incident, with many admitting that the news had left them worried about their own safety and that of their families. Actor Ahsaas Channa expressed relief that Tiger was safe but said the incident had frightened her. "I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe," she told a newswire. Channa also urged people to wait for more information before drawing conclusions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Actor Amol Parashar described the incident as a frightening situation, saying such news naturally worries people, particularly when their family members are in the entertainment industry. "Such things are shocking and scary too. I think everyone gets scared. My parents, whenever they hear this news, will first call or message and ask where I am and whether I am outside," he said. Parashar also called for strict action against those responsible, stressing that punishing offenders was necessary to prevent similar incidents.