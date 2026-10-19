ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tiger Shroff Firing: 15 Cop Teams Probe Attack As 'Bishnoi Gang' Issues Death Threat To Salman Khan Associates

Mumbai: With the entire Bollywood shaken after an assassination attempt against actor Tiger Shroff allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Maharashtra government has sprung into action, with police forming 15 teams to nab the assailants.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Sunday said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for firing at Shroff in Mumbai and assured full support to the ongoing investigation.

The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car. Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. The incident occurred near Pushpa Park within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and police are piecing together the chain of events, an official said on Sunday.

In a purported social media post, Anil Pandit, a member of the gang, said they "tried to warn Tiger, but he did not listen and hence, they had to resort to such drastic actions".

Pandit warned that they will not spare anyone working in proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. "Jai Mahakal… Jai Shri Ram...Greetings to all the brothers. We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened in the Tiger Shroff incident today. We had called and warned him, but he did not understand. Therefore, today we made him understand in a stronger way. Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch. (sic)"

"Note: Those from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed, and we will make them famous that way," the post further read.

In another post, a purported audio, whose authenticity has not yet been confirmed by the police, Anil Pandit asks Salman to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. "Listen to me carefully, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you," he said.