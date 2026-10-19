Tiger Shroff Firing: 15 Cop Teams Probe Attack As 'Bishnoi Gang' Issues Death Threat To Salman Khan Associates
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST|
Updated : October 19, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Mumbai: With the entire Bollywood shaken after an assassination attempt against actor Tiger Shroff allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Maharashtra government has sprung into action, with police forming 15 teams to nab the assailants.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Sunday said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for firing at Shroff in Mumbai and assured full support to the ongoing investigation.
The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car. Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.
Breaking News: New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor. Read in details: https://t.co/5efSpLtr4v #tigershroff #LatestNews #bollywoodnews #TopNews #CrimeNews https://t.co/ScDbkoSGXJ— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 19, 2026
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. The incident occurred near Pushpa Park within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and police are piecing together the chain of events, an official said on Sunday.
In a purported social media post, Anil Pandit, a member of the gang, said they "tried to warn Tiger, but he did not listen and hence, they had to resort to such drastic actions".
Pandit warned that they will not spare anyone working in proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. "Jai Mahakal… Jai Shri Ram...Greetings to all the brothers. We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened in the Tiger Shroff incident today. We had called and warned him, but he did not understand. Therefore, today we made him understand in a stronger way. Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch. (sic)"
"Note: Those from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed, and we will make them famous that way," the post further read.
In another post, a purported audio, whose authenticity has not yet been confirmed by the police, Anil Pandit asks Salman to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. "Listen to me carefully, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you," he said.
Alleged viral clip of Anil Pandit after the firing on Tiger Shroff. He claims to be from Bishnoi Gang, and says anyone close to Salman Khan will be targeted. https://t.co/AKg6S0cEST— Singh Varun (@singhvarun) October 18, 2026
Late Sunday, Fadnavis spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon, according to the Chief Minister's Office. "We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.
Fadnavis sought details of the incident from Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible. "A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.
A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police were analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.
"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," an official said. The Opposition alleged that CM Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order.
Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He debuted with the film "Heropanti" in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like "Baaghi", "Baaghi 2", and the YRF spy universe hit "War".
Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.
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