Tiger Shroff Attack: First Photos After Firing Show Injured Actor With Bandaged Arm, Dressings On Shoulder And Chest
Eknath Shinde met the actor at his house, assuring the Shroff family that the State administration stood firm in its support.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST
Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff was seen sitting shirtless with a heavily bandaged arm and dressings on his shoulder and chest as the first photos emerged of him after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence after the attack and met his family. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support.
The photograph shows Shroff seated on a sofa, his hands clasped in his lap. The nature of the injuries and the reason for the bandaging have not been confirmed. While initial inputs suggested that Shroff had not suffered any injuries, the images showed he had sustained some wounds for which he had received first aid.
Shroff was leaving a football ground when gunmen fired at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the attack.
Shinde condemned the firing during his visit. Fadnavis separately spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, sought details of the incident and directed police to trace the attackers quickly.
Shinde stressed that no form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai, assuring the Shroff family that the State administration stands firm in its support.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde said that Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them that the state government would extend all necessary assistance.
"This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated,” he said.
Shinde further said that gang-related activities had been prevalent in Mumbai during the 1990s but were brought under control by the Mumbai Police. He asserted that the authorities would take firm action to prevent such incidents and put an end to attempts to intimidate people.
"Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," he said.
Shinde also condemned the firing incident on the actor. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by “gunpowder and shards of glass” and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.
“This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.
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