ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tiger Shroff Attack: First Photos After Firing Show Injured Actor With Bandaged Arm, Dressings On Shoulder And Chest

Tiger Shroff Attack: First Photos Show Injured Actor With Bandaged Arm, Dressings On Shoulder And Chest ( Special Arrangement )

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff was seen sitting shirtless with a heavily bandaged arm and dressings on his shoulder and chest as the first photos emerged of him after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence after the attack and met his family. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support.

The photograph shows Shroff seated on a sofa, his hands clasped in his lap. The nature of the injuries and the reason for the bandaging have not been confirmed. While initial inputs suggested that Shroff had not suffered any injuries, the images showed he had sustained some wounds for which he had received first aid. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff after the attack. (Special Arrangement) Shroff was leaving a football ground when gunmen fired at his car before fleeing on a motorcycle. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the attack. Shinde condemned the firing during his visit. Fadnavis separately spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, sought details of the incident and directed police to trace the attackers quickly. Shinde stressed that no form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai, assuring the Shroff family that the State administration stands firm in its support. Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde said that Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them that the state government would extend all necessary assistance.