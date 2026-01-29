ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thursday Special Review: In Varun Tandon's Short, It's Companionship That Survives Everything

Varun Tandon's Thursday Special is steaming now ( Photo: Film poster )

By Minal Rudra 2 Min Read

In a small town in northern India, Ram and Shakuntala Mishra live in a government cottage allotted to the telecom department. The house and the surroundings have a peculiar stillness that hints at the lives that have learned to move slowly. Ram leaves every morning in neatly pressed clothes and with a lunchbox, carrying the discipline and stability that come from being a government employee for years. Shakuntala, as most wives do, wakes up before dawn breaks. She prepares delicacies for him with precision and infuses them with love. While Ram leaves for work, Shakuntala stays back tending to the kitchen and some painful memories that refuse to fade. Thursday Special is a twenty-six-minute short film that opens a window into this little world of Mishra's. It is an intimate tale of a couple in their late fifties who have survived the unthinkable. Losing children. And, with them, the zeal for life. Now what remains is companionship.