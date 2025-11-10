ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thulluvadho Ilamai Fame Actor Abhinay Passes Away At 44 After Prolonged Liver Illness

Chennai: Tamil film actor Abhinay, best known for his role alongside Dhanush in the coming-of-age hit Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away at his residence in Chennai early on Monday morning. He was 44.

As per sources, the actor was under medical treatment since he had been suffering from liver-related complications for quite some time. Despite his deteriorating health, Abhinay continued to work due to financial constraints. He was reportedly living alone at his residence in Kodambakkam.

Abhinay gained recognition first with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was released in 2002. The film was written by filmmaker Selvaraghavan and directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. The film, which also features Dhanush in his debut, was about six school students and was a huge box-office hit. One of the important characters in the film was played by Abhinay, who instantly earned recognition after its release and also went on to sign several films in Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

He later acted in Junction, Singara Chennai, and Pon Megalai. As film offers started to dwindle, Abhinay began to take up assignments as a dubbing artist to keep himself in the profession. Most notably, he dubbed for the antagonist's character in Vijay's blockbuster Thuppakki.