Thulluvadho Ilamai Fame Actor Abhinay Passes Away At 44 After Prolonged Liver Illness
Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay passed away at 44 after battling liver ailments. Despite financial struggles, he remained active in cinema until his final days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil film actor Abhinay, best known for his role alongside Dhanush in the coming-of-age hit Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away at his residence in Chennai early on Monday morning. He was 44.
As per sources, the actor was under medical treatment since he had been suffering from liver-related complications for quite some time. Despite his deteriorating health, Abhinay continued to work due to financial constraints. He was reportedly living alone at his residence in Kodambakkam.
Abhinay gained recognition first with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was released in 2002. The film was written by filmmaker Selvaraghavan and directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. The film, which also features Dhanush in his debut, was about six school students and was a huge box-office hit. One of the important characters in the film was played by Abhinay, who instantly earned recognition after its release and also went on to sign several films in Tamil and Malayalam cinema.
He later acted in Junction, Singara Chennai, and Pon Megalai. As film offers started to dwindle, Abhinay began to take up assignments as a dubbing artist to keep himself in the profession. Most notably, he dubbed for the antagonist's character in Vijay's blockbuster Thuppakki.
In various interviews, Abhinay had spoken openly about his struggles and admitted that wrong career choices and poor health had brought him into financial distress. He revealed that he often relied on Amma Unavagam, the state-run subsidised eatery, for meals and that the death of his mother had deeply affected him.
Despite his hardships, Abhinay remained passionate about cinema. He made a comeback earlier this year with director Abhishek Leslie's Game of Loans, and even attended the film's press meet in October. A few months ago, comedian KPY Bala and actor Dhanush extended financial assistance for his medical treatment.
The actor reportedly passed away around 4 am on Monday. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Kodambakkam for the public to pay their respects. Since he had no close family members, his friends are expected to perform the final rites and cremation.
READ MORE
Abhishek Bachchan Mourns The Loss Of Longtime Makeup Artist Whose Feet He Would Touch Before First shot