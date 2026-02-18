ETV Bharat / entertainment

Throwback: When Salim Khan Opened Up About Why Salman Khan Never Married

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan remains in the news not just for his films but for his personal life too. The actor has drawn considerable interest over his pending marriage in his almost four decade old career. Though unmarried at 60, the actor has been in high-profile serious relationships in the past. However, none of them materialised into a wedding.

Now, a video of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has gone viral, talking about his eldest son Salman's impending marriage. He reveals what qualities Salman looks for in his partner and why he has not gotten married till date.

The Sholay writer said that Salman often gets attracted to actresses he works with. Spending long hours together on film sets sometimes leads to close bonds. However, problems begin when the relationship becomes serious.