Throwback: When Salim Khan Opened Up About Why Salman Khan Never Married

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan remains in the news not just for his films but for his personal life too. The actor has drawn considerable interest over his pending marriage in his almost four decade old career. Though unmarried at 60, the actor has been in high-profile serious relationships in the past. However, none of them materialised into a wedding.
Now, a video of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has gone viral, talking about his eldest son Salman's impending marriage. He reveals what qualities Salman looks for in his partner and why he has not gotten married till date.
The Sholay writer said that Salman often gets attracted to actresses he works with. Spending long hours together on film sets sometimes leads to close bonds. However, problems begin when the relationship becomes serious.
Explaining further, Salim said, "After commitment, he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them." He added in Hindi, "Woh usme apni maa dhoondta hai," which means Salman tries to find his mother's qualities in his partner. According to the veteran writer, this expectation is not practical, especially when the women are independent and focused on their careers.
He also admitted that Salman expects his partner to take care of the home after marriage. He shared that Salman imagines a wife who would manage household duties like cooking and looking after children. But most of the women he dated were career-driven and had big dreams of their own. This difference in thinking often created problems.
Meanwhile, Salman once shared his own view on marriage. At a public event, he said that weddings require a huge financial investment and joked that he cannot afford such big expenses. Despite his single status, Salman's charm and popularity remain strong and his personal life continues to be a topic of interest.
