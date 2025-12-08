Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Shares First Post After Taking Home Trophy, Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money And A Car
Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt were among the strongest contestants on the show, vying strongly for the trophy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: After almost three and a half months ordeal, actor Gaurav Khanna has finally emerged as the winner of the 19th season of Bigg Boss. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the reality show, handed over the trophy to Khanna in an epic finale that took place on Sunday. Khanna clinched the BB trophy and a Rs 50 lakh cash price, beating Farrhana Bhatt, who had to settle at the second position as the first runner up.
Taking home the trophy, Khanna expressed his gratitude in a lengthy post on Instagram. Posing with the trophy, he wrote: "The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. ❤️ They kept asking, 'What will GK do?' And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal. This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs."
Khanna emerged as the winner after beating top finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. The Anupamaa actor had a calm demeanour all through the season. He was a fan favourite for his one-liners and epic comic comebacks. Khanna maintained a nice bond with his fellow housemates, especially Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari and Abhishek Bajaj.
The show began on 24 August, 2025 with 18 contestants. It aired on JioHotstar and Colors TV with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 16th time. The theme of this season was 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' emphasising more on the equations between housemates.
