Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Shares First Post After Taking Home Trophy, Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money And A Car

Hyderabad: After almost three and a half months ordeal, actor Gaurav Khanna has finally emerged as the winner of the 19th season of Bigg Boss. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the reality show, handed over the trophy to Khanna in an epic finale that took place on Sunday. Khanna clinched the BB trophy and a Rs 50 lakh cash price, beating Farrhana Bhatt, who had to settle at the second position as the first runner up.

Taking home the trophy, Khanna expressed his gratitude in a lengthy post on Instagram. Posing with the trophy, he wrote: "The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. ❤️ They kept asking, 'What will GK do?' And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal. This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs."