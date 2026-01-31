ETV Bharat / entertainment

'This One Hurts': Catherine O'Hara's Death Sparks Emotional Tributes From Hollywood Stars

Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone, shared his own heartbreak. Alongside photos from the film and a recent event, he wrote, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."

Dan Levy, co-creator of Schitt's Creek, shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo from the show, he described O'Hara as family. "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years," Levy wrote, adding, "It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her."

Her representatives at CAA confirmed the news. The announcement has since sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry with many sharing tributes for the legend that had fans across generations.

Hyderabad: Hollywood icon Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Beetlejuice, is no more. The actor passed away at the age of 71. O'Hara died on Friday, January 30, at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Tributes continued to pour in from across Hollywood. Seth Rogen, her co-star in The Studio, called her the funniest person he had ever watched on screen. "Getting to work with her was a true honour. We're all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it," he wrote.

Meryl Streep praised O'Hara's compassion and light. Michael Keaton, her longtime friend and Beetlejuice co-star, wrote, "We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She's been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her."

Amy Sedaris shared her devastation, calling O'Hara an inspiration who "could do anything." Justin Theroux simply wrote, "Oh Catherine. You will be so missed." The Academy also honored her legacy, stating that O'Hara showed how comedy can be both fearless and deeply human. In one fan encounter, O'Hara was once asked which role she hoped to be remembered for. After a pause, she smiled and said, "Mother of my children."

Born in 1954, in Toronto, O'Hara began her career at a young age. She joined the city's Second City comedy troupe at just 20 years old. She first worked as an understudy to Gilda Radner and later became a main cast member. This path led her to SCTV Network, where she worked alongside Eugene Levy, John Candy, and Rick Moranis.

Over the years, O'Hara built an extraordinary career. She appeared in films such as Beetlejuice, After Hours, and Best in Show. To many audiences, she will always be remembered as Kate McCallister, the frantic but loving mother in the Home Alone films.

In recent years, O'Hara experienced a powerful career renaissance. Her role as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek introduced her to a new generation of fans. With her dramatic wigs, unusual accent, and emotional depth, Moira became one of television's most iconic characters. O'Hara won an Emmy in 2020 for the role. She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, her sons Matthew and Luke, and her extended family.

