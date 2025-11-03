'They Don't Deserve Mammootty': Prakash Raj Slams National Film Awards, Says Kerala's Jury Is More Transparent
Prakash Raj criticised the National Film Awards as "compromised", saying they "don't deserve Mammootty", while praising Kerala's transparent jury process during the 55th State Awards.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday evening in Thrissur, honouring the finest achievements in Malayalam cinema over the past year. Actor Prakash Raj, who served as the jury chairperson, made headlines for his strong remarks about the credibility of the National Film Awards.
Prakash Raj, during a press conference that followed this announcement, spoke on being the chairman of the Kerala State Film Awards and on Mammootty's successive omission in the National Awards despite his acclaimed performances. The actor-director did not hold back in his criticism.
He said, "I don't mind saying that the National Film Awards are compromised. I am so happy to be a jury chairperson in Kerala because when they called me, they said that we need an outsider who is experienced, and we will not poke our hands into it. We will let you make a decision."
Prakash Raj went on to add, "That's not happening in the national awards, and we see it when files and piles are getting awards. If such a sort of jury and government are there, they don't deserve Mammootty."
At this year's Kerala State Film Awards, Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Bramayugam, marking his eighth win in the category - the highest for any actor in the state's history. In contrast, the megastar has bagged three National Awards for Best Actor in his career for performances in Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Meanwhile, Chidambaram's survival drama Manjummel Boys was declared Best Film, also earning him the Best Director award. Shamla Hamza won Best Actress, Soubin Shahir took home Best Character Artist (Male) for Manjummel Boys, and Lijomol Jose won Best Character Artist (Female) for Nadanna Sambhavam. The jury, led by Prakash Raj, reviewed 128 films before finalising 26 for the final round of consideration.
