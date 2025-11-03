ETV Bharat / entertainment

'They Don't Deserve Mammootty': Prakash Raj Slams National Film Awards, Says Kerala's Jury Is More Transparent

Hyderabad: The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday evening in Thrissur, honouring the finest achievements in Malayalam cinema over the past year. Actor Prakash Raj, who served as the jury chairperson, made headlines for his strong remarks about the credibility of the National Film Awards.

Prakash Raj, during a press conference that followed this announcement, spoke on being the chairman of the Kerala State Film Awards and on Mammootty's successive omission in the National Awards despite his acclaimed performances. The actor-director did not hold back in his criticism.

He said, "I don't mind saying that the National Film Awards are compromised. I am so happy to be a jury chairperson in Kerala because when they called me, they said that we need an outsider who is experienced, and we will not poke our hands into it. We will let you make a decision."