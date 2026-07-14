ETV Bharat / entertainment

They Are Self-Styled Youth Icons: SC Slams Influencers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed comedian Samay Raina and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani for not complying with its order, observing that they are self-styled youth icons. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after it was informed that Raina had not invited any disabled persons to his show according to its earlier order.

"We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/ undertakings given before this court.

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said. The CJI remarked that they think sitting outside the country they are beyond jurisdiction.

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the CJI observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.