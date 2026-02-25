ETV Bharat / entertainment

Arijit Singh Clarifies Post-Retirement Releases: 'There Are So Many Unfinished Songs'

On Tuesday, Arijit took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a long message addressed directly to his listeners. He explained that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he still has many unfinished songs. "This message is just for my listeners… please don't read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, it's a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs," he wrote.

Hyderabad: After surprising his fans with his retirement announcement, singer Arijit Singh has now issued a clarification on why his songs will continue to release in the coming months. Earlier this year, the Sajni singer shared that he would not take any new assignments as a playback vocalist. The news left millions of fans shocked and emotional. Many wondered what would happen to his upcoming songs. Now, Arijit has cleared the air.

He added that these songs will continue to release until they are done. "There are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too." He also requested fans not to argue with others about his decision. "Don't involve into explaining people, how many times will you?" he wrote. He ended his message by advising fans to stay peaceful and focus on their lives.

Earlier, Arijit had announced his retirement in a New Year message. "I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he had written. He said there was not just one reason behind his decision. "There are several reasons… I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage," he shared.

One of the reasons was simple. "I get bored pretty quick… So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live," he wrote honestly. He also said he is excited to see new singers rise and inspire him. However, he pointed out, "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." Reports of his decision even reached Aamir Khan, who personally visited Arijit at his home in Murshidabad. In a behind-the-scenes video of the film Ek Din, Aamir was seen requesting him, "Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" asking him not to quit singing for Hindi films.

