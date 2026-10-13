ETV Bharat / entertainment

Theatrical Releases This Week: Jailer 2, Nayyi Navelli, Ranabaali & More Films To Hit Big Screens

Hyderabad: Movie lovers have several options to choose from this week, with films from different genres arriving in theatres. From Rajinikanth’s action-packed Jailer 2 to Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, a courtroom drama based on the well-known public prosecutor, the upcoming releases offer something for different audiences. Yami Gautam Dhar’s horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s period action drama Ranabaali are also set to hit the big screen. Hollywood action film Street Fighter will also release this week.

Jailer 2 , starring Rajinikanth, will arrive in theatres on October 15. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film brings back retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who is forced to return to action after a criminal group threatens his family. His peaceful life as a car driver comes to an end as he faces new enemies and uses his past experience to fight an underworld network. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan.

On October 16, audiences can watch Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam , a Hindi courtroom drama starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film follows the legal battles and personal struggles of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. It focuses on his fight to bring the accused in major criminal cases to justice, including the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Another film arriving on October 16 is Nayyi Navelli, a horror-comedy starring Yami Gautam Dhar. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film follows Mohini, a new bride who brings peace and happiness to a troubled family in Meerut. However, things take a strange turn when her brother-in-law begins to suspect that she is hiding a dark secret and that she is actually a daayan (witch). The film also features Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht and Sushmita Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, Ranabaali, also set to be released on October 16, brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together on screen. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period action drama is set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878. The story follows Ranabaali, a tribal warrior who rises against British rule to protect his starving community. Along with his wife, Jayamma, he leads a rebellion against the colonial administration and fights to save his people from hunger and oppression. Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

Hollywood action film Street Fighter is also scheduled to release on October 16. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the live-action film follows martial arts rivals Ryu and Ken Masters, who reunite for the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li brings them together. However, the competition soon leads them into a dangerous conspiracy that forces them to face their past. The film stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Vidyut Jammwal, and Jason Momoa, among others.