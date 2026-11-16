ETV Bharat / entertainment

Theatrical Releases This Friday: Aakasamlo Oka Tara, OM, The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping & More

Hyderabad: Movie lovers have several options to choose from this Friday, with films from different genres arriving in theatres. From Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Dhanush’s O.M: Operation Mole to the latest instalment of The Hunger Games franchise, the list includes action, thriller, horror and drama films. Here’s a look at the movies releasing in theatres this Friday, along with their cast, directors and storylines.

In Sathyavan Savithiri, Savithiri (Keerthy Suresh) is a young lawyer forced into an unwanted marriage with Deepak (Charukesh). Just as she begins to warm up to her kind husband, Deepak is falsely accused of murdering a woman named Veronica. Determined to prove his innocence, Savithiri takes on his defence in court, pitting herself directly against her own formidable senior mentor, Markandeyan (Mysskin).

O.M: Operation Mole follows an undercover intelligence officer, played by Dhanush, who pretends to be a woodcutter to secretly infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling gang. Led by a sharp police officer played by Sai Pallavi, the mission aims to bring down the entire criminal network from the inside. As Dhanush gains the gang’s trust and tries to save poor local workers caught in the trade, he comes face-to-face with Mammootty, a powerful politician who secretly controls the illegal empire from behind the scenes.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is about Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), a smart girl from a small village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite everyone doubting her. Her supportive husband, Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan), believes in her and works hard to help her reach space. Along the way, their journey connects with Rohini (Shruti Haasan), an aerospace engineer facing a major career setback who needs a new team to build a rocket. Together, they fight against the odds to turn an impossible village dream into reality.

Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Jackie Shroff

Kaali Kheti is a rural horror thriller set in a quiet village where farming turns into a deadly nightmare. The story follows a father and son, played by Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, who reunite on their remote farmland. Strange events soon unfold as they uncover dark family secrets and an ancient evil force buried beneath the soil. As the cursed land turns against the people who depend on it, the duo must fight to survive the supernatural terror.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons

Set 24 years before The Hunger Games, Sunrise on the Reaping follows a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy on his birthday during the 50th Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell, where twice as many tributes are forced into a deadly arena. Pulled into the brutal competition from District 12, Haymitch teams up with fellow tributes like Maysilee Donner and works with rebels to fight back against the Capitol and President Snow. Even after surviving the arena to win, Snow’s cruel retaliation leaves Haymitch scarred and sets the stage for future rebellion.

How to Rob a Bank

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, John C. Reilly, Anna Sawai

In How to Rob a Bank, a group of masked bank robbers led by Ryan (Nicholas Hoult) films their crimes and posts them online. They see themselves as modern Robin Hoods fighting back against greedy banks and big businesses that hurt everyday people. As their videos get millions of views and inspire copycats, FBI Agent John West (John C. Reilly) teams up with a brilliant hacker named Reagan (Zoë Kravitz) to track them down using smart computer software. With the authorities closing in, the crew uses their online followers to create a huge distraction so they can pull off one final, dangerous heist against a corrupt bank executive.

Godzilla Minus Zero

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masami Nagasawa, Min Tanaka

Set in 1949 postwar Japan, Godzilla Minus Zero follows Kōichi Shikishima and his family trying to live peacefully two years after the first Godzilla attack. Their quiet life ends when an alien monster arrives, mutates into the three-headed King Ghidorah, and attacks Japan while a revived Godzilla returns. Kōichi teams up with old allies and scientists to pit the two giant monsters against each other and protect their loved ones.