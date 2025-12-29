The Year Ahead 2026: From Vijay's Last Film To Ramayana - Five Big Moments That Will Define Indian Cinema
From Vijay's retirement to the Rs 4000-crore Ramayana, 2026 is set to become the biggest year in Indian film history.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 is nearing its end. In just a few days, the world will step into 2026 with new hopes and excitement. For the Indian film industry, the upcoming year promises something truly special. While 2025 brought success and failures in equal measures, 2026 is ready to rewrite history.
From massive box office clashes to emotional farewells, from technological breakthroughs to record-breaking budgets, the Indian film industry is set to witness its biggest explosion ever. Many believe that 2026 could even surpass the golden year of 2023, which saw blockbuster after blockbuster across languages.
The year 2023 was unforgettable with SRK ruling the box office with back-to-back hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 pushed Indian cinema to new heights. And now, 2026 looks even more promising with Shah Rukh's King, Salman's Battle of Galwan, Yash's Toxic, and the sequel to the record-breaking Dhurandhar lined up.
Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film
One of the most emotional moments of 2026 will be the retirement of Tamil superstar Vijay. After nearly four decades in cinema, Vijay will bid goodbye to films forever. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, during Pongal and Makar Sankranti.
Vijay's decision has deeply moved his fans. He is stepping away from cinema to fully focus on politics. In 2026, he is expected to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Many believe Jana Nayagan will offer hints about his political journey.
Vijay began his acting career as a child artist in 1984 with Vetri and made his debut as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu. Over the years, he delivered countless hits and became one of South India's biggest stars.
Border 2
Another major highlight of 2026 is the sequel to the iconic war film Border. Released in 1997, JP Dutta's Border remains one of India's most loved patriotic films. After 28 years, Border 2 is finally arriving.
Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield once again. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, close to Republic Day.
All Three Khans To Return To The Big Screen
One of the biggest talking points of 2026 will be the return of all three Khans to the big screen in the same year. This has not happened in a long time.
Shah Rukh will be seen in King, one of his most awaited films. Salman will headline Battle of Galwan, scheduled to release on April 17, 2026. The film is expected to be a powerful war drama, while Aamir will appear in Happy Patel, directed by international comedian and actor Vir Das. The film is set for release on January 16, 2026.
India's First Fully AI-Generated Film
2026 will also mark a major technological leap with India's first fully AI-generated feature film, Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal coming out next year. The film will release on April 2, 2026, on Hanuman Jayanti.
Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network, the film is based on the life of Lord Hanuman. It draws inspiration from the Ramayana and ancient Puranas. Over 50 engineers worked on the project.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana
The most-awaited moment of 2026 will arrive on Diwali with the release of Ramayana: Part 1. With a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, it is the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema.
Produced by Namit Malhotra of DNEG, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The second part will arrive on Diwali 2027. This epic aims to redefine Indian mythological cinema.
The cast is massive with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, while Yash appears as Ravana. Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Other cast members include Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Mohit Raina, and many more.
This film is expected to surpass previous big-budget films like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Adipurush, 2.0, and Brahmastra.
A Year That Will Be Remembered Forever
With emotional goodbyes, historic comebacks, technological firsts, and record-breaking spectacles, 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year Indian cinema has ever seen.
