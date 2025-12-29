ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Year Ahead 2026: From Vijay's Last Film To Ramayana - Five Big Moments That Will Define Indian Cinema

Hyderabad: The year 2025 is nearing its end. In just a few days, the world will step into 2026 with new hopes and excitement. For the Indian film industry, the upcoming year promises something truly special. While 2025 brought success and failures in equal measures, 2026 is ready to rewrite history.

From massive box office clashes to emotional farewells, from technological breakthroughs to record-breaking budgets, the Indian film industry is set to witness its biggest explosion ever. Many believe that 2026 could even surpass the golden year of 2023, which saw blockbuster after blockbuster across languages.

The year 2023 was unforgettable with SRK ruling the box office with back-to-back hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 pushed Indian cinema to new heights. And now, 2026 looks even more promising with Shah Rukh's King, Salman's Battle of Galwan, Yash's Toxic, and the sequel to the record-breaking Dhurandhar lined up.

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film

One of the most emotional moments of 2026 will be the retirement of Tamil superstar Vijay. After nearly four decades in cinema, Vijay will bid goodbye to films forever. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, during Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

Vijay's decision has deeply moved his fans. He is stepping away from cinema to fully focus on politics. In 2026, he is expected to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Many believe Jana Nayagan will offer hints about his political journey.

Vijay began his acting career as a child artist in 1984 with Vetri and made his debut as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu. Over the years, he delivered countless hits and became one of South India's biggest stars.

Border 2

Another major highlight of 2026 is the sequel to the iconic war film Border. Released in 1997, JP Dutta's Border remains one of India's most loved patriotic films. After 28 years, Border 2 is finally arriving.

Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield once again. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026, close to Republic Day.