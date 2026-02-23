ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Wedding Of VIROSH': Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Head To Udaipur For Big Day - Watch

They added, "So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!" Their sweet words quickly went viral, and fans flooded social media with congratulations.

Just a day before, Vijay and Rashmika shared a heartfelt note on social media to confirm their big news. In their message, they thanked fans for giving them the name 'VIROSH' years ago by combining their names. They wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'."

Hyderabad: After officially confirming their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted leaving for Udaipur to begin their wedding celebrations. The couple, fondly called "VIROSH" by fans, looked happy and excited as they arrived at Hyderabad airport on Monday morning.

Soon after confirming their wedding, the couple was seen heading to Udaipur, where the wedding rituals are expected to take place. Though they walked into the airport separately with their teams, both looked cheerful. Rashmika could not stop smiling and blushing as cameras followed her. She wore a simple and elegant outfit, a white shirt paired with a grey blazer. Vijay kept it stylish in a white shirt and leather jacket. With his black sunglasses and moustache, he carried his usual "rowdy" charm.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Confirm Wedding (Photo: Instagram)

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be held on February 26, 2026, in a private and intimate setting. Only close friends and family members are expected to attend. A grand reception is said to be planned in Hyderabad on March 4.

Rumours about their wedding had been going around for months. Recently, a wedding card allegedly from Vijay surfaced online. It read, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony."

The invitation further said, "As we begin this new chapter - celebrating and creating memories around our union - it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

Vijay and Rashmika first shared screen space in the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry won millions of hearts. They later worked together again in Dear Comrade. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, and fans lovingly named them 'VIROSH.'