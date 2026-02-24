ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Wedding Of Virosh: Inside Vijay And Rashmika's Private Celebration From Pool Volleyball To Japanese Feast

The couple recently shared glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram. Vijay posted a picture of a poolside volleyball game, where guests were seen enjoying in the water with mountains in the background. Another picture showed drinks kept near the pool, adding to the relaxed and happy mood.

The wedding is taking place at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury property located about 25 km outside Udaipur. Nestled in the Aravalli hills, the venue is peaceful and completely private. The property has 117 villas, a river, a lake, and even its own helipad. It is spread across an entire hill, making it perfect for an intimate celebration away from the public eye.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has finally begun in the beautiful city of Udaipur. Fondly called "Virosh" by their fans, the couple is all set to tie the knot on February 26. Their wedding has been named "The Wedding of VIROSH", a title the celebrity couple embraced in tribute to their fans.

Rashmika shared a different side of the celebrations. She posted a photo of a beautifully decorated dinner table with fruits, flowers, and warm lights. A special Japanese dinner was arranged for guests. What caught everyone's attention was the embroidered napkins with the word "VIROSH" written on them.

The pre-wedding festivities will start today with the Mehendi ceremony. On February 25, the Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning, followed by a fun Sangeet in the evening. The wedding ceremony on February 26 will be strictly private, with only around 100 close family members and friends attending. After the Udaipur wedding, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Even though the wedding is in Rajasthan, the couple has decided to keep their customs rooted in South Indian traditions. Guests are being served food on banana leaves, which is a common practice in South Indian weddings. Serving food this way is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. Coconut water is also being served. These small but meaningful details show how Vijay and Rashmika want to honour their culture.

A few days ago, the couple officially announced their wedding with a heartfelt note to their fans. They wrote: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us – always. Biggest hugs and full love!" After years of rumours and speculation, Rashmika and Vijay are now ready to begin a new chapter together.