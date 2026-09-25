ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Folklore Fantasy?

Early reactions suggest that its biggest strength is the way it combines Indian folklore with fantasy, mystery, adventure and faith. A film critic called The Vvaan "a true Indian folklore story that actually entertains". He also described it as a fulfilling big-screen experience.

Hyderabad: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has released in theatres on September 25, and early reviews on X are out. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer has received largely positive reactions, with viewers praising its rooted folklore, supernatural elements and big-screen scale. The film, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, has been described as a refreshing change from routine Hindi cinema.

In another X post, it was dubbed a "wildly imaginative big-screen adventure" where rooted folklore meets fantasy, faith and supernatural mystery. Sidharth Malhotra's performance has emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, with several viewers describing his role as a new avatar for the actor.

Another review called the film "terrific" and praised its mix of ancient legends, supernatural mystery, romance, action and adventure. The review particularly highlighted the Van Devi legend, Bhutakkas and the mysterious forest, saying they create a world that feels rooted yet unexplored. The Bihar setting and the use of Chhath puja, traditions and faith have also found appreciation. The film reportedly explores the line between belief and reality while balancing devotional elements with a mainstream fantasy-adventure treatment.

The Vvaan X Review (Photo: X)

Sidharth has been praised for bringing energy, intensity and vulnerability to his character, who is a rational urban man forced to confront supernatural forces. His pairing with Tamannaah has also been described as fresh, with their romance adding an emotional layer to the central mystery.

The supporting cast has received its share of praise. Suniel Grover has been singled out for his interesting character, while his camaraderie with Sidharth and Maniesh Paul's presence have been noted as entertaining. Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni have also been mentioned positively.

The Vvaan X Review (Photo: X)

The visuals and VFX are another major talking point in the early reactions. One review praised the presentation of the Bhutakkas' backstory, comparing its visual treatment to "anime meets Indian folklore". The film's larger scale and fantasy elements appear to be designed for a theatrical experience.

At the box office, The Vvaan is expected to open in the Rs 7-9 crore net range on day one, according to the prediction shared ahead of its release by trade analysts. The film has reportedly recorded good advance bookings, with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh expected to see strong spot bookings because of its Chhath Puja theme. Its opening weekend will depend heavily on audience word of mouth, with expectations of crossing Rs 35 crore if the content connects.