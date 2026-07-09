ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Postponed To Avoid Clash; Deets Inside

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on August 28. However, the makers have now shifted its release to avoid a box office clash with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which releases on August 26, and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. The fresh release date gives the film a clear window as it gears up for its theatrical debut.

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's much-awaited fantasy action film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has got a new release date. The makers have officially announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026. Along with the announcement, they also unveiled a striking new poster that offers audiences a glimpse into the mysterious world of the film.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, especially after the release of the powerful motion poster. The artwork features a fierce warrior standing tall with a trishul in his hand while taking on a tiger and a bull. The dramatic visuals, backed by intense music and earthy tones, hint at a grand cinematic experience. Sharing the poster on social media, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Baagh uski dahaad hai... Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan... uski kahaani."

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is described as a fantasy action spectacle inspired by Indian mythology and ancient folklore. Set in a dense forest filled with hidden secrets, supernatural forces, and mythical legends, the film promises to blend action, mystery, and larger-than-life storytelling on the big screen.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from the lead pair, the ensemble cast includes Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in important roles. One of the biggest talking points of the project is the collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF). Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari, the film brings together two successful production houses known for creating popular content across different platforms.