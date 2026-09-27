ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra Film Maintains Grip Over Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has maintained its box-office momentum through its opening weekend. The fantasy thriller, which opened in theatres on September 25, has shown a steady rise in occupancy and has performed particularly well in mass pockets and single-screen cinemas.

The film continued its successful run on Sunday. Its current day 3 collection of Rs 10.46 crore has taken its three-day India net to Rs 29.71 crore. The 43 percent occupancy recorded on Sunday also points to stronger audience turnout compared with the first two days.

The Vvaan opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday, September 25. The film had 26 pc occupancy on its opening day across 6,746 shows. The Sidharth and Tamannaah starrer picked up pace on Saturday. On day 2, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 19.25 crore. Its occupancy also improved to 34 percent, with the film running across 6,887 shows.

On Sunday, September 27, The Vvaan recorded around 43 percent occupancy across the shows tracked so far. The film is currently running across 5,295 shows and has collected an estimated Rs 10.46 crore net in India on day 3. With the latest figures, its total India net collection stands at around Rs 29.71 crore, while the India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 35.24 crore so far. The final day 3 figures are yet to be reported.

The opening becomes more notable considering The Vvaan arrived in cinemas alongside the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which has also opened strongly. The film has also recorded a higher opening than Sidharth's last three post-pandemic releases, Param Sundari, Yodha and Thank God, based on the figures shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Karan Johar praises The Vvaan

The film's weekend performance also caught the attention of filmmaker Karan Johar. He shared a clip from The Vvaan on his Instagram Story and congratulated the team. "Vvan has HIT the box office and the bulls eye!!! Congratulations and big love and where's the party guys??" Karan wrote. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that The Vvaan has performed strongly in non-national chains and single screens, with the film finding a wider audience in mass centres.

Karan Johar praises The Vvaan (Photo: Instagram)

What is The Vvaan about?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, best known for Panchayat, The Vvaan blends folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and supernatural elements. The story follows a rational, city-bred man whose beliefs are challenged when he enters a forbidden forest linked to his ancestral village. After disturbing an ancient divine force, he finds himself facing powers that go beyond logic. He is eventually pushed into the role of protecting his people from a larger threat. The film draws heavily from the folklore and cultural setting of Bihar and also incorporates the celebration of Chhath Puja into its world.

The Vvaan marks Sidharth's return to cinemas after a gap of more than a year. He shares the screen with Tamannaah for the first time. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji and Sulabha Arya. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, the film is associated with Balaji Telefilms, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The Vvaan has received a U/A 16 plus certificate from the CBFC with no cuts or modifications and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 16 minutes.