The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Fantasy Thriller Beats Param Sundari On Opening Day
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer fantasy thriller The Vvaan takes a decent opening despite divided reviews.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, released this Friday across an estimated 1,800 to 2,000 screens in India. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the supernatural folklore thriller is off to a decent start at the box office. Despite the reviews hovering around a average rating, the film's opening day performance has managed to surpass that of Sidharth's previous release, Param Sundari.
On opening day The Vvaan had 6,746 shows across the country. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth's latest release collected a net amount of Rs 8 crore with a total gross collection of Rs 9.60 crore in India. The film performed slightly less than presales projections indicated. Projections said that The Vvaan would take an opening of over Rs 10 crore based on advance bookings, which included blocked seats. But it fell slightly short of that figure. However it outshined Param Sundari, which opened to Rs 7.00 crore on its first day.
Sidharth Malhotra's Biggest Opening So Far
- Ek Villain (2014): Rs 16.70 crore
- Brothers (2015): Rs 15.21 crore
- Thank God (2022): Rs 8.10 crore
- Student of the Year (2012): Rs 7.48 crore
- Param Sundari (2025): Rs 7.00 crore
The average occupancy rate for the film was 26.0% on day 1. According to Sacnilk, the occupancy varied throughout the day, starting at 12.23% in the morning, rising to 24% in the afternoon, and peaking at 26% during the evening shows.
The story revolves around an urban man who defies the taboo surrounding his ancestral village's forbidden forest. His actions inadvertently awaken a divine goddess, compelling him to confront extraordinary powers and become the savior of his community.
The Vvaan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The production team includes Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari, with Manu Anand as the Director of Photography and Visual Director. The film featured music composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Amit Trivedi, and Sam CS.