ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Fantasy Thriller Beats Param Sundari On Opening Day

Hyderabad: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, released this Friday across an estimated 1,800 to 2,000 screens in India. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the supernatural folklore thriller is off to a decent start at the box office. Despite the reviews hovering around a average rating, the film's opening day performance has managed to surpass that of Sidharth's previous release, Param Sundari.

On opening day The Vvaan had 6,746 shows across the country. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth's latest release collected a net amount of Rs 8 crore with a total gross collection of Rs 9.60 crore in India. The film performed slightly less than presales projections indicated. Projections said that The Vvaan would take an opening of over Rs 10 crore based on advance bookings, which included blocked seats. But it fell slightly short of that figure. However it outshined Param Sundari, which opened to Rs 7.00 crore on its first day.