The Viral Monkey Toy Now Turns Up At Sree Vishnu's Vishnu Vinyasam Pre-Release Event - Watch

At the event, Sree Vishnu was seen holding a soft brown monkey toy in his hands. In the visuals that surfaced online, the actor is seen wearing a pink shirt over a black T-shirt, grey pants, and black sunglasses. Standing beside him was his co-star Nayana Sarika, who looked graceful in a light green saree with subtle embroidery. The two posed together for pictures, while Sree Vishnu continued to hold the toy.

Hyderabad: Actor Sree Vishnu grabbed attention at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Vishnu Vinyasam as he came carrying the now-viral monkey toy that has been trending on social media. The actor who is relatively famous for his impeccable comic timing and relatable roles, once again proved that he knows how to connect with audiences both on and off screen.

The monkey toy has been widely shared online after videos of a baby macaque from a Japanese zoo went viral. The seven-month-old monkey, named Punch, was seen clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy after reportedly being separated from its mother. The emotional clips touched many people across the world. By carrying a similar toy to the event, Sree Vishnu seemed to make a reference to the viral moment in a humorous manner.

Vishnu Vinyasam is directed by debutant Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. The film features Nayana Sarika as the female lead and promises to be a complete entertainer filled with humour and romance. The supporting cast includes actors like Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Vadlamani and Goparaju Ramana.

The film has already created strong buzz with its first two singles, especially the Valentine's Day release, which received a good response from music lovers. Cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram, while music is composed by Radhan.

Originally slated for release on February 28, the makers have now advanced the worldwide release to February 27. Sree Vishnu also has another film, Mrithyunjay, lined up for release on March 6.