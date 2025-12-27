ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Unseen Side Of Salman Khan: Heartwarming Stories Of Bhaijaan Helping Those In Need

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 60 today. The actor born into a film family has been around for nearly four decades. While critics like Anupama Chopra and costars like Anushka Sharma and Lara Dutta have famously found him "intimidating," the superstar has earned the moniker "Bhaijaan" for standing with those in need.

Salman's generosity has been widely talked about. The actor has worked for free or for a nominal fee (like 1 rupee). When it comes to friends, Bhaijaan is always there. From supporting films with his cameos in films like Son of Sardaar, Godfather, and Phir Milenge, to waiving his hefty fees for goodwill or friendship, Salman often makes headlines for his goodwill gestures.

His famous late comings on set can be a nightmare for a producer and director, but several industry colleagues often speak highly of his loyalty toward those he works with. Once, Sheeba Akashdeep shared an incident where Salman denied performing when he learned about the non-payment of dues at a show. The actor did not even get on the stage until his co-stars, including Sheeba, were paid their dues.

Salman putting his might behind releasing Boney Kapoor's No Entry, in which he also starred, was widely reported back then. After a significant struggle, the film finally hit the big screens on August 26, 2005, and became the top-grosser of the year. Once sharing a good bond, Salman and Boney's ties were severed after Arjun Kapoor's romantic involvement with Malaika Arora.

The world is now praising "Lord Bobby", but it was Salman Khan who gave him the crucial role in Race 3 when things were not going the right way. Bobby continues to speak about Salman even when his stars are on the rise. The Ashram star credited Salman for exposing him to a massive audience and helping him make a strong comeback after a career slump.