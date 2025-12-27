The Unseen Side Of Salman Khan: Heartwarming Stories Of Bhaijaan Helping Those In Need
Beyond his superstar image, Salman Khan's unseen acts of kindness, loyalty, and support reveal why Bhaijaan remains Bollywood's most compassionate and polarising icon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 27, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 60 today. The actor born into a film family has been around for nearly four decades. While critics like Anupama Chopra and costars like Anushka Sharma and Lara Dutta have famously found him "intimidating," the superstar has earned the moniker "Bhaijaan" for standing with those in need.
Salman's generosity has been widely talked about. The actor has worked for free or for a nominal fee (like 1 rupee). When it comes to friends, Bhaijaan is always there. From supporting films with his cameos in films like Son of Sardaar, Godfather, and Phir Milenge, to waiving his hefty fees for goodwill or friendship, Salman often makes headlines for his goodwill gestures.
His famous late comings on set can be a nightmare for a producer and director, but several industry colleagues often speak highly of his loyalty toward those he works with. Once, Sheeba Akashdeep shared an incident where Salman denied performing when he learned about the non-payment of dues at a show. The actor did not even get on the stage until his co-stars, including Sheeba, were paid their dues.
Salman putting his might behind releasing Boney Kapoor's No Entry, in which he also starred, was widely reported back then. After a significant struggle, the film finally hit the big screens on August 26, 2005, and became the top-grosser of the year. Once sharing a good bond, Salman and Boney's ties were severed after Arjun Kapoor's romantic involvement with Malaika Arora.
The world is now praising "Lord Bobby", but it was Salman Khan who gave him the crucial role in Race 3 when things were not going the right way. Bobby continues to speak about Salman even when his stars are on the rise. The Ashram star credited Salman for exposing him to a massive audience and helping him make a strong comeback after a career slump.
Even Aamir Khan has spoken of Salman's empathetic side. During Aamir's divorce from Reena Dutta, he found unexpected support in Salman. Aamir resorted to alcoholism to cope with a failed marriage, and according to him, it was Salman who helped him navigate loneliness through heartfelt conversations.
Veteran choreographer Chinni Prakash, too, described the actor as someone with an extremely helpful nature. He also revealed that the superstar had offered him work when he was in need of money. "For me, Salman is a saviour. Whenever I didn’t have work, I used to text him, ‘Salman mujhe kaam chahiye.‘ He used to take action instantly," he said in an interview.
While several industry colleagues vouch for Salman's generosity, there are umpteen instances of his extended helping hand to those outside the industry.
In 2010, Bhaijan became the first Indian celebrity to donate bone marrow. The actor saved a young girl's life and spread awareness about the importance of marrow donation in the country.
Despite his image of a provider, Salman doesn't shy away from showing vulnerability. During a promotional interview for his film Sikandar, Khan addressed the lack of vocal support he received from the industry when his film was released. "Everybody needs support, including me."
Whether he is lifting his family out of financial struggles or using his social media to send a shoutout to a peer’s work, Bhaijaan at 60 remains the industry’s most polarising yet undeniably generous star.
